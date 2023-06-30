What's open/closed in Montreal this Canada Day weekend

Canada will celebrate its 156th birthday on Saturday. Since the holiday falls on a weekend this year, some establishments will close on Monday, July 3, in addition to July 1.

Here's a list of what's open and closed in Montreal in the coming days.

CLOSED:

Most commercial establishments (some will close on July 3 as well)

Courthouses (July 1-3)

Canada Post offices (July 1-3)

Banks (July 1-3)

Municipal and provincial points of service (July 1-3)

Cannabis stores (SQDCs)

OPEN:

Waste collection

Écocentres

Grocery stores

Dépanneurs

Liquor stores (SAQs)

Pharmacies

Restaurants and bars

Espace pour la Vie (biodome, insectarium, planetarium, botanical gardens)

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

The Canada Day fireworks have been cancelled due to air quality concerns.

The Canada Day parade is still scheduled to go ahead as planned on Saturday along St-Catherine Street, starting at Du Fort Street and ending at Place du Canada.

In addition, a free, family-friendly celebration will take place in Old Montreal throughout the day Saturday.