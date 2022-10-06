What's open and closed in Montreal on Thanksgiving Monday

The long weekend is coming up. Here's a list of what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Montreal:

OPEN

Most groceries stores, pharmacies and malls

Public markets like Atwater and Jean-Talon

Hospitals and emergency services

Most liquor stores (SAQs)

Cannabis stores (SQDCs)

Espace pour vie facilities (The Biodôme, Biosphère, Botanical Garden, Insectarium and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium)

Ecocentres

Some restaurants

Some cultural and recreational centres (check your borough's or Loisirs Montreal's website for details)

CLOSED

Banks

Libraries and Maisons de la culture

Municipal courtrooms (digital services available)

Accès Montréal offices / other provincial and federal offices

Some cultural and recreational centres (check your borough's or Loisirs Montreal's website for details)

TRANSIT

Buses and metros in Montreal will operate on a weekend schedule. To plan your trip, visit the STM website. Laval transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

All parking rules remain in effect.

WASTE COLLECTION

All collection services that normally take place on Monday are maintained in all boroughs, with the exception of green waste (garden waste, dead leaves, etc.) in Montreal North. This collection will be rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 11.