MONTREAL -- Every holiday season comes with a slate of government services being closed, but in 2020, as with everythign else, the list is longer.

The city will continue to collect garbage, recycling and others, but the schedule will change for the holidays. Click here and enter your postal code to find out the situation for your area.

The SAQ and the SQDC will remain open through the lockdown. Hours for individual stores may vary, check out the hours at your location.

Natural Christmas tree collection will begin in January.

Acces Montreal offices and permit counters are closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 4.

Municipal courts will close Dec. 24. The counter at 3030 Notre-Dame St. East will be first to reopen Dec. 28.

Ecocentres will close Dec. 24 and reopen Jan. 4.

Indoor sports and recreation centres remain closed as ordered by the Quebec government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Certain outdoor facilities may be open depending on the borough.

The Grande Biblioteque is open for contactless loans except from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26 and Dec. 31 to Dec. 2.

The Biodome and Planetarium are closed. Outdoor access to the Botanical Garden is open for walking and cross-country skiing.

The STM public transit services will be altered throughout the holidsays. Visit stm.info for details about the various routes.

Exo train, bus and paratransit services will be modified during statutory holidays.