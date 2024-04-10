MONTREAL
Montreal

    Wet weather on tap for Montreal for the next few days

    A person holds an umbrella as rain falls in Montreal.
    Get ready to keep your rain gear handy for the next few days.

    Thursday morning will begin with increasing cloudiness and into the afternoon intermittent rain is expected, totalling approximately 15 millimetres.

    Winds will be gusting from the southeast between 30 and 50 km/hr as the daytime high will be a mild 16 C.

    On Friday, the precipitation continues, with the potential for an additional 15 millimetres of rain, combined with thunder, and a high of 19 C.

    Looking ahead to the weekend, Montreal can expect light rain on Saturday, with a high of 8 C. The rain should start to end Sunday under a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 12 C.

