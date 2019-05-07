Featured Video
West Island students hold Bill 21 protest
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 5:45PM EDT
Students from several West Island high schools took to the streets Tuesday to protest Bill 21, as the first day of hearings on the religious symbols bill got underway in Quebec City.
While they're too young to vote, the student say they want to make sure the government hears them – because it’s their future on the line.
“It is so important to us, because this is our future,” said Beaconsfield High School student and co-organizer Christina Koikaran. “If this ban does get put into place, it's us that are going to be going into the public sector and having to face these consequences.”
