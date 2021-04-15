MONTREAL -- It’s been a bad year for Montreal-area restaurants – so some of them have decided to do something good.

Eight restaurants in the West Island have joined forces to help make sure children there have something to eat for lunch.

In the second week of a pilot project called 'Feed our Future,' the restaurants have teamed up with five schools, offering meals to kids in need.

On Thursday, Vivaldi restaurant in Pierrefonds was serving a fusilli lunch for students at nearby Terry Fox elementary school.

"We wanted to find a way for restaurants to give back to the community. After speaking to a few schools, we discovered there are a lot of kids who actually go to school in the West Island without lunch, so we saw a natural fit," said Feed our Future organizer Corey Szwarcok.



The group hopes to expand the project to include more schools.