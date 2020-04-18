MONTREAL -- v> Volunteer training gets into full swing in the West Island on Saturday, where 40 volunteers will train every day with the Red Cross and local health services.



The Montreal West Island Integrated University Health and Social Services Center (IUHSSC) and the Red Cross are partnering up to train the volunteers, with the aim of providing additional support to long-term care facilities (CHSLD) and senior residences on its territory.



The training will continue for an indeterminate period based on identified needs.

Volunteers can expect to go through adapted and accelerated training, depending on their profiles and the type of work they will take up, such as administrative support or caregiving.

Training sessions will be held in three separate rooms with groups of eight people at a time while following ministerial physical distancing instructions.

At the end of the training, volunteers will receive instructions for their reception at the CHSLD or private seniors' residence to which they are assigned as well as their work schedule.

The joint project follows the West Island IUHSSC’s call for support through La force du NOUS!/The Power of US!, an internal initiative among staff and managers.



The Legault government has put out an urgent call for help in the health care sector amind the COVID-19 pandemic, and specifically in long-term care facilities, which have been rocked by the virus. About half of the 688 deaths for COVID-19 in the province stem from long term care homes.