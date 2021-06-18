MONTREAL -- The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40), Bonaventure Highway (A-10), Highway 25, Turcot Interchange, Honore-Mercier Bridge, Saint-Pierre Interchange, Felix-Leclerc Highway and Highway 520 will experience major closures this weekend.

Those looking to skirt the traffic should avoid these areas, and others listed below.

METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (A-40)

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m, the following closure is in effect:

  • The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West between Exit 70 and the Cavendish Blvd. entrance.

As a result the following are default closures:

  • The Laurentian Interchange ramp from the Decarie Expressway (A-15) South to the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West.
  • The Stinson St. entrance.
  • The Decarie Interchange ramp from the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North to the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West.
  • Exit 65 heading towards the P.E-Trudeau airport.
  • Exit 64 heading to Cavendish Blvd.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

Eastbound

  • The road between Wellington St. and the Carrie-Derick St. entrance will be closed completely from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Saturday at 9 p.m., and will have one lane available after that until Monday at 5 a.m.

  • The Carrie-Derick St. exit (3) will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Westbound

  • The road between the Pierre-Dupuy Ave. exit (2) and Wellington St. will be closed completely from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m. One lane will be open between the Nuns’ Island/Clement Bridge and Wellington St. from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

HIGHWAY 25

From Friday at 10:30p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

  • On A-25 North at Sherbrooke St., two out of three lanes will be closed.
  • The Sherbrook St. exit (5).
  • Souligny Ave. eastbound at the exit for A-25 South.

TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

  • The ramp from Decarie (A-15) South to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East.
  • The Pullman Blvd. entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136).

Turcot Interchange closures June 18 to 21

HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • The ramp in Kahnawake leading from the Honore-Mercier Bridge (R-138 West) to the R-132 East.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • The ramp leading from Highway 20 West (exit 63) to the Ville-Marie Expressway West (R-138) /Honore-Mercier Bridge.

FELIX-LECLERC HIGHWAY (A-40)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:

  • The eastbound service road at the Liesse Mountain exit.

As a result the following are default closures:

  • Cote-Vertu Blvd. exit (62).
  • The ramp leading from A-13 North to A-40 East.

HIGHWAY 520

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • On A-520 East, one of two lanes at Cavendish Blvd. exit (6).
  • Cavendish Blvd. exit (6).

For more information and the scoop on detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page