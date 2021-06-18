Advertisement
Weekend Traffic: Another weekend, another series of major road closures
Metropolitan Expressway closures from June 18 to 21.
Share:
MONTREAL -- The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40), Bonaventure Highway (A-10), Highway 25, Turcot Interchange, Honore-Mercier Bridge, Saint-Pierre Interchange, Felix-Leclerc Highway and Highway 520 will experience major closures this weekend.
Those looking to skirt the traffic should avoid these areas, and others listed below.
METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (A-40)
From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m, the following closure is in effect:
- The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West between Exit 70 and the Cavendish Blvd. entrance.
As a result the following are default closures:
- The Laurentian Interchange ramp from the Decarie Expressway (A-15) South to the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West.
- The Stinson St. entrance.
- The Decarie Interchange ramp from the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North to the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West.
- Exit 65 heading towards the P.E-Trudeau airport.
- Exit 64 heading to Cavendish Blvd.
BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)
Eastbound
-
The road between Wellington St. and the Carrie-Derick St. entrance will be closed completely from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Saturday at 9 p.m., and will have one lane available after that until Monday at 5 a.m.
-
The Carrie-Derick St. exit (3) will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
Westbound
- The road between the Pierre-Dupuy Ave. exit (2) and Wellington St. will be closed completely from Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m. One lane will be open between the Nuns’ Island/Clement Bridge and Wellington St. from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
HIGHWAY 25
From Friday at 10:30p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:
- On A-25 North at Sherbrooke St., two out of three lanes will be closed.
- The Sherbrook St. exit (5).
- Souligny Ave. eastbound at the exit for A-25 South.
TURCOT INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:
- The ramp from Decarie (A-15) South to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East.
- The Pullman Blvd. entrance to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136).
HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- The ramp in Kahnawake leading from the Honore-Mercier Bridge (R-138 West) to the R-132 East.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- The ramp leading from Highway 20 West (exit 63) to the Ville-Marie Expressway West (R-138) /Honore-Mercier Bridge.
FELIX-LECLERC HIGHWAY (A-40)
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:
- The eastbound service road at the Liesse Mountain exit.
As a result the following are default closures:
- Cote-Vertu Blvd. exit (62).
- The ramp leading from A-13 North to A-40 East.
HIGHWAY 520
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:
- On A-520 East, one of two lanes at Cavendish Blvd. exit (6).
- Cavendish Blvd. exit (6).
For more information and the scoop on detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.