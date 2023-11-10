Weekend road closures: Beware the Papineau-Leblanc bridge

Those hitting the roads in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware of several closures, including the Papineau-Leblanc bridge between Montreal and Laval. Drivers are advised to plan ahead!

PAPINEAU-LEBLANC BRIDGE / AUTOROUTE 19

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The A-19 northbound between Henri-Bourassa Blvd. in Montreal and De La Concorde Blvd. in Laval, including the Papineau-Leblanc bridge.

The A-19 southbound between exit 8 (A-440) and Henri-Bourassa Blvd., including the Papineau-Leblanc bridge.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 9:30 p.m.:

The entrance ramp from A-440 and service road A-19 (up from Saint-Martin Blvd.)

The Saint-Martin, de la Concorde and Lévesque entrances

(Mobilite Montreal)

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Saturday at 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Honoré Mercier bridge will have one lane open in either direction. The entrance from Airlie Street will remain open.

(Mobilite Montreal)

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 12 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

The ramp leading from R-138 East (from Honoré-Mercier bridge) to A-20 East (towards downtown)