MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Weekend road closures: Beware the Papineau-Leblanc bridge

    Ile de la Visitation, as seen from the Papineau Leblanc Bridge, where the drama occurred Friday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Google Street View) Ile de la Visitation, as seen from the Papineau Leblanc Bridge, where the drama occurred Friday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Google Street View)

    Those hitting the roads in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware of several closures, including the Papineau-Leblanc bridge between Montreal and Laval. Drivers are advised to plan ahead! 

    PAPINEAU-LEBLANC BRIDGE / AUTOROUTE 19

    From Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m., the following closures will be in effect:

    • The A-19 northbound between Henri-Bourassa Blvd. in Montreal and De La Concorde Blvd. in Laval, including the Papineau-Leblanc bridge. 
    • The A-19 southbound between exit 8 (A-440) and Henri-Bourassa Blvd., including the Papineau-Leblanc bridge.

    As a result, the following are default closures as of 9:30 p.m.:

    • The entrance ramp from A-440 and service road A-19 (up from Saint-Martin Blvd.)
    • The Saint-Martin, de la Concorde and Lévesque entrances

    (Mobilite Montreal)

    HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

    From Saturday at 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Honoré Mercier bridge will have one lane open in either direction. The entrance from Airlie Street will remain open.

    (Mobilite Montreal)

    SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

    From Friday at 12 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

    The ramp leading from R-138 East (from Honoré-Mercier bridge) to A-20 East (towards downtown)

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in

    As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News