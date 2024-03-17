MONTREAL
    • Week of affirmation, celebration for Quebec Intellectual Disability Week

    Quebec Intellectual Disability Week runs from March 17 to 23 (Quebec Intellectual Disability Society)
    Sunday marks the launch of the 36th edition of Quebec Intellectual Disability Week, which runs from March 17 to 23.

    "The event is a week of solidarity and affirmation, but also a celebration of intellectual disability," said Amélie Duranleau, executive director of the Quebec Intellectual Disability Society.

    It's an opportunity to send out the message that people living with an intellectual disability are entitled to their place in all spheres of society.

    "Achievements such as living in an apartment, getting a job or having a fulfilling love life will be highlighted," said Duranleau.

     The Quebec Intellectual Disability Society said that about 82,000 people in Quebec live with an intellectual disability.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 17, 2024.

