The seismic shift in the 2018 election sent a new party into power, but it came about as the result of many citizens not bothering to exercise their right to vote.

The CAQ won a 74-seat majority, while the Liberals won 32 seats, and Quebec Solidaire picked up ten seats and the Parti Quebecois held onto nine.

Throughout Quebec total voter turnout was just 65 percent -- down considerably from the 72 percent that cast ballots in 2014.

Turnout was very low on the island of Montreal, which averaged 58 percent, but it was lower than that in traditionally Liberal ridings, such as the West Island, where barely half of voters cast ballots.

The highest turnout was in the Quebec City region, at 71 percent.

That suggests anglophones and allophones stayed home in great numbers, and so those traditional Liberal voters allowed other parties to pick up seats, which could be how the CAQ picked up multiple seats in Laval, the Eastern Townships, and Montreal's South Shore.

Several formerly Liberal ridings in Montreal and Sherbrooke went to Quebec Solidaire, likely for the same reason.

In the end the Liberals finished with 24.8 percent of all votes cast, while the CAQ won 37.4 percent, indicating that CAQ voters were motivated, while Liberal supporters were not.

The CAQ's support is weakest in Montreal, at just 18.7 percent of votes cast on the island.

Montreal mayor Valerie Plante congratulated Francois Legault on his win, and said she was looking forward to working with him in the years to come.

"I spoke with the premier-designate last night after his victory and I assured him that he will have our full co-operation to push Montreal issues forward. Obviously economic development is at the heart of such priorities but let's not forget about mobility, public transit, housing, and the fight against climate change which are issues dear to our administration but also to all Montrealers," said Plante.

CAQ took over Eastern Townships, Capital region

When the National Assembly dissolved the Liberals held most seats in the Quebec City region, while the PQ and CAQ held three.

However Quebec Solidaire's Sol Zanetti and Catherine Dorion picked up two seats, and the CAQ took the rest.

Throughout the province, the CAQ took enough seats, often with close votes, to be able to say it represents every part of Quebec.

Weak PQ support led to QS breakthrough

The Parti Quebecois had its weakest turnout in history, winning just nine seats with about 17 percent of the vote, while Quebec Solidaire won ten seats with about the same percentage.

One significant change for the Parti Quebecois is that it no longer has any seats on the island of Montreal.

Leader Jean-Francois Lisée lost his Rosemont riding to Quebec Solidaire rival Vincent Marissal, who won 2,500 more votes.

QS won a total of six seats in Montreal, taking other seats from the Liberals.

Meanwhile the CAQ took formerly PQ seats on the eastern tip of the island.