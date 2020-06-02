MONTREAL -- The Quebec government on Tuesday launched its ambitious plan to hire and train 10,000 new orderlies to work in the province's long-term care facilities for seniors, which have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Please join us - we need you," Quebec Premier Francois Legault implored Quebecers as he launched the campaign in Quebec City alongside Seniors and Caregivers Minister Marguerite Blais and Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge.

"This operation is crucial to prepare ourself for a possible second wave" of the pandemic, Legault said.

The accelerated three-month paid training session for new orderlies will kick off June 15. Anyone interested can get more information and register here.

People who successfully complete the training - which will be paid at a rate of $760 a week - will be guaranteed a full-time job as of September at a long-term care facility for seniors, known in Quebec as CHSLDs, that will pay a gross salary of $49,000 a year.

The training is only available to people who commit to working full-time at a CHSLD; no part-time positions will be offered.

More than 60 per cent of the roughly 4,700 COVID-19-related deaths in Quebec during the pandemic have occurred at CHSLDs.

This is a developing story that will be updated.