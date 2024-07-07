'We need to prepare': Youth groups lead climate march in Montreal

After last summer's record-breaking forest fires, climate activists are calling on Ottawa to take action.

Youth groups, including Pour le futur Mtl, marched through the streets of Montreal demanding a national forest fire protection agency.

"Experts are telling us that forest fires might be even worse this year. So we're trying to pass the message that the government needs a plan and we need to prepare," said Shirley Barnea, spokesperson for Pour le futur Mtl.

