'We have to be realistic': Quebec premier says burying hydro lines underground too expensive
The widespread power outages that left more than one million Hydro-Quebec customers in the dark this week during a storm once again raised questions about the reliability of the power grid.
As tree branches cracked under pressure from ice buildup during Wednesday's storm and fell onto nearby power lines, the outage has many Quebec residents wondering why the province isn't moving ahead with burying those lines underground.
The fact that the number of clients who lost electricity surpassed one million is a sign, according to one expert, of how fragile the grid is in the face of a growing number of major storms.
"Every year, you have to go and cut branches but that has to be done. In the populated areas, I think it's high time that we decide to bury the wires. It will take decades to do that but we need to start," said Normand Mousseau, scientific director of the Institut de l’énergie Trottier at Polytechnique Montréal.
"We should have started in the 1970s, but every time Hydro-Quebec says it's not the time, it's too expensive."
Mousseau, who is also a physics professor at Université de Montréal, said power outages will be more frequent and long-lasting because of climate change, and disagrees with the notion that there's not much to be done about trees falling on hydro lines.
Premier François Legault was asked why the province isn't burying the lines underground during a news conference at Hydro-Quebec's operations centre Thursday.
"We have to be realistic. Some people, they think that we can put all cables under the ground. It would cost $100 billion to do that only in Quebec," the premier responded.
"There will be new ways to ensure that we have less and less damages because, unfortunately, we have to be prepared. We'll have more and more climate impacts."
City workers clears fallen branches Thursday, April 6, 2023 after yesterday’s ice storm which left over a million customers without power in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
LINES SHOULD BE BURIED DURING ROADWORK: PROFESSOR
But what Mousseau said the premier is overlooking is that outages will worsen not just because of more frequent storms, but also because the province will rely even more on the electrical grid as its moves toward its net-zero goals by 2050.
He suggested that whenever there is road work or a new development is under construction, those are perfect opportunities to put the hydro lines below the surface.
"We have to prepare and have the network align with the weather we're forecasting. Just burying the lines will take 50 years in dense populations. We better start today and make sure as we move forward, it's done. And we have to oblige every new development [to] have wires buried. This is not the obligation today in Quebec, which is amazing," he said.
A Hydro Quebec truck is shown on a street following an ice storm in Montreal, Thursday, April 6, 2023. More than one million customers in Quebec and Ontario were without power Wednesday after a messy mix of freezing rain and thunderstorms pummeled parts of both provinces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebecers don't have to think that far back to the last time such a widespread outage left them in the dark. The pre-Christmas storm last year cut power to more than 640,000 customers between Dec. 23 and 25 and ended up costing Hydro-Quebec more than $55 million.
Hydro crews replaced more than 500 poles and more than 530 transformers in the aftermath of the fierce, multi-day storm, which the Crown corporation characterized as a "a storm of rare intensity characterized by very high winds."
Technology analyst and journalist Carmi Levy agrees now is the time to do another cost-benefit analysis to make the network more resilient to weather-related disruptions.
"Up until now, the cost of burying all of these wires has been deemed to be too expensive for the frequency of failures that we would see over the next number of years, but certainly, thanks to climate change the frequency and severity of storms like this continues to accelerate. I think maybe we may want look at some of those numbers, review the math and ask ourselves is it worth it making that investment now?"
"Because if this keeps happening over and over and over, the cost to society is a lot more than it would be if we had simply buried them in the first place."
'MARKED DECLINE' IN THE POWER GRID
A scathing report from Quebec's auditor general last December criticized the quality of Hydro-Quebec's grid, noting a "marked decline" in the service provided to its 4.5 million customers.
"The reliability of the distribution of service has deteriorated in recent years," the report by Guylaine Leclerc concluded, adding that the outage reduction plan adopted by management in 2020 has not produced the expected results.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mayor Valerie Plante look at the damage after yesterday’s ice storm, which left over a million customers without power, in Montreal, Thursday, April 6, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Over the past decade, the number of power outages increased from 36,314 in 2012 to more than 42,000 in 2021. During that same period, the average duration of the outages increased by 63 per cent.
Outgoing Hydro-Quebec president and CEO Sophie Brochu said the Crown corporation has been working to increase the pace of maintenance of vegetation around the power lines, but with the labour shortage and the training these workers need it's not something that will happen overnight.
She also said when trees get weighed down with ice, and with wind added to the mix, there's not much you can do about trees falling onto lines.
The focus for her crews now is to maintain the tree growth around hydro lines to prevent power disruptions in the future.
"That's our intention and our ambition, and then you prepare for situations like this," she told reporters Thursday.
"But today, it's ice on branches. You can invest all the money in the world, your equipment will not tolerate that when they fall. And it will happen more often, that's for sure."
FRAGILE COMMUNICATION NETWORK
The ice storm has also exposed the fragility of the communication network.
On top of home Wi-Fi being unavailable during an outage, some Quebecers experienced issues with cell service.
"There are a number of environmental and electrical grid factors that can result in a cell phone tower not being available to handle traffic at this critical time," said Levy.
"Add on the fact that you have millions of Quebecers now literally hammering away at their phones and you can see that this is a recipe for disaster."
Carmi Levy, a tech analyst, said Quebec should reconsider whether or not it's worth putting hydro lines underground to prevent further widespread power outages. (CTV News)
Levy says there is a misconception that smartphones should always work during a power outage. Even though the devices connect to a wireless tower, every tower needs electricity.
"The cellphone towers themselves should have generators on them, but the fuel in a generator’s tank doesn’t last forever," said Levy.
"After a few hours, it will run out, so they might simply lose power or parts of them may have been damaged by falling ice or by just an accumulation of ice."
Some networks operate like an old string of Christmas lights—if one bulb goes out, the whole string goes out, he said.
To reduce bandwidth needs and keep phones charged and working longer, Levy offers the following tips:
- Use your phone’s voice-to-text feature, which transmits less data.
- Turn off apps that use large amounts of data, like games.
- Move to another location to find a better signal.
- Disable apps running in the background of your phone.
With files from CTV News Montreal's Angela Mackenzie and The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two women arrested on arrival in Canada after repatriation from Syria: lawyer
A lawyer for two Canadian women who were just repatriated from Syria says they were arrested by the RCMP Thursday when they got off their flight in Montreal.
'An embarrassment to the nation': Former PM Chretien on state of 24 Sussex Drive
Former prime minister Jean Chretien says the current state of 24 Sussex Drive is 'an embarrassment to the nation.'
Limit sugar intake to six teaspoons per day, study suggests
Scientists have found more evidence to support a recommendation made by the World Health Organization in 2015 that added sugar intake should be limited to six teaspoons per day. Otherwise, the risk of cancers, heart disease and other conditions rises.
Rapper Coolio died from fentanyl overdose, manager says
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including 'Gangsta's Paradise' and 'Fantastic Voyage,' died last year because of fentanyl, his manager said.
Further intel on interference rapporteur Johnston's mandate made public, including per diem
Additional intel on what foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston will be empowered to dig into and access in terms of secret documents has been made public, as has his per diem for what's being described as a 'part-time' role. Here is everything we now know about what Johnston is being asked to look into, and how much he's set to be paid.
Memorial University president removed after Indigenous claims scrutiny
The president of Memorial University was removed from her role Thursday after she faced weeks of scrutiny about her claims of Indigenous heritage.
Don't tell anything to a chatbot you want to keep private
As the tech sector races to develop and deploy a crop of powerful new AI chatbots, their widespread adoption has ignited a new set of data privacy concerns among some companies, regulators and industry watchers.
MPs accuse officials of obstructing study on alleged foreign meddling in elections
Members of a parliamentary committee say they continue to wait for information about when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was briefed about Beijing's alleged interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
Winnipeg police chief says 'no evidence to support homicide' in case of woman's body found in landfill
Winnipeg's police chief says there is 'no evidence to support homicide' in the death of a woman whose body was found in a city landfill.
Toronto
-
Blue Jays unveil revamped Rogers Centre ahead of home opener. Look at the pictures
Toronto Blue Jays fans have been given a final look at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre ahead of the team’s home opener next week.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto for Easter long weekend 2023?
Easter weekend is hopping around the corner. Here’s what is open and closed this holiday long weekend.
-
Woman warns about cheap pet toy after it leads to $8,100 surgery for dog
An Ontario woman feared her dog was going to die after ingesting fibers from a rope toy.
Atlantic
-
RCMP wasn't built to police rural communities: criminologist
After the Mass Casualty Commission published their final report, a criminologist says the RCMP wasn't built for policing in small and remote communities.
-
N.S. doctor’s licence suspended over 'serious concerns' about prescribing Ozempic
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia has suspended the licence of a doctor who allegedly wrote thousands of Ozempic prescriptions for Americans and prompted British Columbia to limit the drug to Canadian residents.
-
Murphy’s Logic: RCMP shows self-interest over public interest once again
CTV Atlantic's Steve Murphy looks at the RCMP's response to the Mass Casualty Commission's final report.
London
-
Two arrested following weapons investigation in central London, Ont.
London, Ont. police have arrested two people in connection to a weapons investigation that began early Thursday afternoon.
-
LHSC reaches resolution with former President/CEO Dr. Paul Woods
London Health Sciences Centre said they've reached an “amicable resolution” with former President and CEO Dr. Paul Woods.
-
Here comes the sun! Long weekend delivers
After an extended stretch of dreary days and rounds of heavy rain, the weather pattern is changing and just in time for the holiday weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario to give cities power to expand boundaries to build homes
Ontario is looking to streamline its land development and growth plans, allowing municipalities to expand their borders “at any time” in order to build more homes.
-
New rule proposed for Ontario drivers on all highways
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
-
Drug use prompts Sault library to lock washrooms
In response to a number of incidents involving illicit drug use, the downtown branch of the Sault Ste. Marie Public Library is locking its washrooms.
Calgary
-
1 dead after vehicle hits overpass pillar along Stoney Trail in southwest Calgary
One person is dead following an afternoon crash along Stoney Trail in southwest Calgary.
-
$5.4M in cocaine seized, 2 arrested by Calgary police in nationwide drug trafficking operation
Calgary police, with assistance from agencies in Edmonton, Vancouver and the U.S., have seized 90 kilograms of cocaine that they say was part of a Canada-wide drug trafficking operation.
-
24 Sussex Drive 'an embarrassment' former PM Jean Chrétien says
Former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien says recent reports of the sad state of 24 Sussex Drive show how much of an embarrassment the iconic building has become.
Kitchener
-
Region shells out over $150K in homeless encampment court case
The Region of Waterloo said it spent over $150,000 on legal fees over an injunction to evict residents from an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.
-
Road closure and emergency detour signs, what motorists should do when they come across them
When a large sign reads ‘ROAD CLOSED,’ it seems not every driver knows what that means and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say, road and lane closed signs are often ignored.
-
Kitchener Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli facing three game suspension
The Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.
Vancouver
-
Number in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. declines for first time in weeks
Following three weeks of increases, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. fell slightly to 282 on Thursday, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Heavy rain in forecast prompts streamflow advisory for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island
Forecasters are expecting heavy rainfall and possible flooding over the Easter long weekend in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.
-
Women in DTES experiencing 'horrendous' levels of violence
A recent survey conducted by Atira Women's Resource Society analyzed the experiences of unhoused women living near Hastings and Main streets. According to the results, 100 per cent of women indicated they do not feel safe and that they were subjected to violence, including sexual assaults.
Edmonton
-
Between 20 and 30 rounds fired during north Edmonton drive-by shootout: EPS
Police in Edmonton believe as many as 30 shots were fired between the occupants of two vehicles during a drive-by shootout in north Edmonton last Friday.
-
Day parole revoked for woman convicted in death of toddler found near Edmonton church
A woman convicted in the death of a 19-month-old boy found outside an Edmonton church has had her day parole revoked.
-
Man charged after racist incident at Edmonton LRT station: EPS
A 23-year-old man is facing a charge of uttering threats after he allegedly threatened to kill two women at an LRT station in the Alberta capital.
Windsor
-
Windsor grocer says climbing prices hurt sellers and buyers alike
For more than a decade, Fred Bouzide has owned a grocery store in the city of Windsor. He says when it comes to costs, nothing’s compared to the past year.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Detroit Tigers fans roaring across the border for home opener
It’s Spring. The weather is getting better. There’s hope and optimism in the air. And that’s the perfect environment for opening day for the Detroit Tigers.
-
City of Windsor announces playground upgrades following nearly $950K in park vandalism costs over 5 years
After spending nearly $950,000 to fix vandalism across Windsor's parks and playgrounds over a five-year period, the city is announcing upgrades to 18 more parks which aim to increase foot traffic — and may deter "destructive behaviour."
Regina
-
'We’ll be 404 this year': What 4 centuries of life experience taught this group of Sask. seniors about friendship
Four seniors at a Regina retirement home have found one of the secrets to a happy, long life: friendship.
-
'Another layer': New technology to be added to Regina Catholic School safety system
A new technology meant to quickly notify police and staff of emergent situations will be introduced into the Regina Catholic School Division (RCSD) safety system.
-
City investigating potentially harmful contaminated soil in A.E. Wilson Park
The City of Regina said that recently conducted soil testing in A.E. Wilson Park revealed an area with soil contamination that is potentially harmful to both humans and pets.
Ottawa
-
Tens of thousands of homes, businesses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario still without power following storm
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Ottawa and eastern Ontario are spending a second night without electricity, as the clean-up continues following the freezing rainstorm.
-
Ottawa LRT service resumes following freezing rain shutdown
Full service resumed on Ottawa's light-rail transit system Thursday evening, 33 hours after a power issue during a freezing rainstorm shutdown the transit line.
-
Eastern Ontario man killed by falling branch in ice storm
A South Stormont Township man died during Wednesday's freezing rainstorm that moved through eastern Ontario.
Saskatoon
-
'Never really goes away': Former Broncos billet dad marks anniversary at crash site
On the fifth anniversary of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash, some families travelled to the crash site to pay their respects.
-
Eight-year-old Sask. boy fatally struck by school bus
A child is dead after an incident involving a school bus on Red Earth Cree Nation, according to police.
-
Saskatchewan father charged with killing son's accused murderer
A 64-year-old Saskatchewan father has been charged in an apparent revenge killing involving the man accused in his son's death.