MONTREAL -- Referees Chris Lee and Dan O'Rourke may have drawn the ire of fans, observers and players of both teams at games at the Bell Centre this weekend, but they are the least of the Montreal Canadiens' concerns.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault wasn't penalized for a high stick that cut Corey Perry in the face during overtime on Friday, and Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson doled out a brutal cross-check on William Carrier without any repercussions on Sunday.

Things ended up getting ugly between the two teams.

Habs captain Shea Weber went after Tomas Nosek after a backhanded hit. A little later, Nick Suzuki was creamed by Golden Knights defenceman Brayden McNabb.

In the end, the two teams shared the wins over two games at the Bell Centre, and the Stanley Cup semi-final between the Canadiens and Golden Knights is deadlocked at 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

"We often talk about focusing on what we can control. When a situation doesn't go your way as an athlete, you tell yourself that next time it's going to go your way, the next decision is going to go your way,'' said Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher in a video conference Monday.

"We don't control what goes on in the referees' heads, their decision-making process. I don't think I need to say what I think about the way things have gone in the last two games.

"The most important thing is to keep our focus and not waste our energy on things that are out of our control."

Brendan Gallagher est le suivant au micro.



HABS SIGN LAURENT DAUPHIN TO A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

The Montreal Canadiens have signed Quebec forward Laurent Dauphin to a one-year, two-way contract.

The agreement, announced in a news release, will cover the 2021-2022 season.

It is worth $750,000 in the NHL and will pay Dauphin a guaranteed salary of $215,000. If he plays in the AHL, Dauphin will earn a salary of $175,000.

The 26-year-old from Repentigny spent last season with the Laval Rocket, collecting five goals and 11 assists, while serving eight penalty minutes in 21 games.

Dauphin also spent some time on the Habs' reserve team this season.

The six-foot-one, 189-pound forward will be playing in his eighth season of professional hockey. Between 2014 and 2021, Dauphin had 164 points, including 67 goals, in 298 AHL games.

In addition to the Rocket, Dauphin has suited up for the Portland Pirates, Springfield Falcons, Tucson Roadrunners, Rockford Ice Hogs and Milwaukee Admirals.

A second-round pick (39th overall) of the Phoenix Coyotes in 2013, Dauphin had three goals and one assist in 35 career NHL games with the Coyotes between 2015 and 2019.