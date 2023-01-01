'We are lucky to live in a place like Quebec:' Legault gives New Year's message
In his New Year's greetings on Sunday, premier François Legault had a reminder for his audience: "We are lucky to live in a place like Quebec."
Legault addressed Quebecers to convey his 2023 wishes in a video posted to social media.
"I would also like us to realize that we are lucky to live in a place like Quebec: a beautiful territory, a safe place, a people who are united and who help each other when it is difficult. That's Quebec and we should all be proud of that," Legault said.
While he took the time to wish everyone good health in 2023 -- "playing sports, having a good lifestyle, we know that it's important" -- the premier had a message for young people in particular.
"For the younger ones, I wish you success in your studies. I know it sounds cliché, but we need you, the young people, in many sectors of the future and we are here to help you succeed," said Legault, sitting in front of a Christmas tree.
"More broadly, I wish you success in whatever you undertake in the coming year, whether it is a project, a passion or a new job," he added.
In his Christmas message last week, Legault focused on the economic situation and its impact on Quebecers.
"We won't let you down, we'll be there to help you," he promised those feeling the effects of inflation and the rising cost of living.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 1, 2023.
