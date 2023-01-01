'We are lucky to live in a place like Quebec:' Legault gives New Year's message

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity

A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.

Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dead at 74

Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and '80s included 'I'm So Excited,' 'Jump (For My Love)' and 'Fire,' died of cancer on Saturday at age 74, her publicist said.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon