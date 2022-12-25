Premier Legault says he won't "let go" of people who are struggling financially in holiday message
Premier François Legault took advantage of his traditional Christmas message to assure that his government will not let down people who are experiencing financial difficulties, especially during the holiday season.
In a short video posted on social media on Christmas Eve, Legault said Quebec will not let down those for whom this holiday season is more difficult on the wallet because of the higher cost of living.
"I also think of those who have problems because of money. I know it's not easy for some. We will not let you down; we will be there to help you," he said.
The fight against inflation is a subject that has been at the heart of Legault's priorities since his re-election last October. He had made his "anti-inflation shield" a flagship measure in the election campaign of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).
Just before the holidays, millions of Quebecers received an amount ranging from $400 to $600, depending on their income. The sending of these one-off sums was one of the components of this "anti-inflation shield."
On social media, Legault also acknowledged that this is not the Christmas many were hoping for, with numerous power outages and harsh weather conditions across Quebec.
"Please check on your loved ones if they live alone. Be careful on the roads too; conditions are not ideal. For those who wish to warm up, places are ready to receive you in several cities and municipalities," the premier wrote on his Facebook page.
On Sunday morning, Hydro-Quebec president and CEO Sophie Brochu said she hoped that all those who have been without power since Friday, due to the winter storm that swept the province, could be reconnected by Sunday evening.
But she acknowledged that despite all the goodwill in the world, some Quebecers will have to spend Christmas in the dark.
Still, Legault hopes everyone can have a good time.
"Spend time with your family, that's what counts. I also have a little thought for those who are alone. Don't hesitate to call a friend, an acquaintance; it can make all the difference."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 25, 2022.
