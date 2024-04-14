Water level falling, major flooding ends in St. Jerome, Que.
Authorities are still closely monitoring the state of bodies of water after some have swollen due to the rains of recent days causing flooding.
Sunday morning, Quebec Public Security reported that the Rivière du Nord in Saint-Jérôme, in the Laurentians, had gone from major flooding to average flooding.
This also caused minor flooding further north in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.
Four other "medium floods" remained reported in the morning: the L'Assomption River, in Joliette, the Ouareau River, in Rawdon, the Noire River, near Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie, and the Mastigouche River, in Mandeville.
Eight floods are classified as minor, notably in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Lanaudière, Bas-Saint-Laurent and the Laurentians.
A dozen places were under surveillance by the authorities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 14, 2024.
Canada and other G7 countries to discuss Iran's attack on Israel
Canada and other G7 countries are expected to hold a meeting today to discuss a potential response to Iran's Saturday attack on Israel.
Canada's exclusion from AUKUS not a slight: former U.K. PM Boris Johnson
Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson says Canada's exclusion from AUKUS — the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States — was not intended to send any particular message.
Fashion that doesn’t fly: The turbulent issue of airline dress code policies
It has happened to a model, a medical doctor and a hairstylist, along with many other airline passengers: being singled out or denied boarding on a flight for their fashion choices.
Israel hails 'success' in blocking Iran's unprecedented attack. Biden now seeks diplomatic response
Israel on Sunday hailed its successful air defences in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran, saying it and its allies thwarted 99 per cent of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory.
Police in Australia identify the Sydney stabbing attacker who killed 6 people
Police identified Sunday the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping centre before a police officer fatally shot him.
'I'll take that call': Housing minister open to negotiating with Alberta
Housing Minister Sean Fraser says he is willing to negotiate with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who plans to adopt the Quebec model of federal-provincial relations when it comes to issues like housing.
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt perform 'Barbenheimer' duet to Taylor Swift song in 'SNL' monologue
'Saturday Night Live' has gifted us something that we didn’t know we needed during Ryan Gosling’s latest outing as host: 'All Too Well (Ryan’s Version).'
Alberta's population growth is breaking records, but signs of strain are showing
At Calgary's Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst's words — "run off their feet."
The 1968 killing of a milkman who was a WWII veteran has been solved 56 years later
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
Police release images of suspect in TTC sex assault investigation
Toronto police have released images of a suspect believed to have sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents on the Toronto transit system this week.
Heavy rain, thunderstorm in forecast for Toronto
Heavy rain with a chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for Toronto on Sunday.
Person rescued after hanging from window to escape downtown Toronto apartment fire: TFS
A person has been transported to hospital after hanging from a window in a downtown Toronto apartment building during a residential fire on Sunday morning.
Would I ever be qualified for a mortgage?
Housing has become one of the most talked about topics in Canada, as the country deals with high interest rates affecting mortgages and approvals.
Tips for saving on credit cards and shopping
Even as the cost of living goes up, there are still ways to save some cash when out shopping or using credit cards.
Rain coming back to Ottawa this Sunday
The rain is making a comeback to the capital late this Sunday morning.
Inmate escapes from Dorchester Penitentiary, is recaptured shortly after
An inmate from the Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., escaped for a short time on Saturday before being arrested once again.
Moncton Wellness Expo expects to draw a crowd of 3,500
Filled with 62 different vendors this year, the Moncton Wellness Expo aims to provide something for everyone when it comes to their personal health journey this weekend.
Former NHL player ready to appear in next season of 'Shoresy'
A former professional hockey player for the Montreal Canadiens has found himself back on the screen.
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
Northern Ont. town declares emergency due to flooding
After declaring a state of emergency Friday afternoon as Murdoch Creek spilled over its banks, municipal officials in Kirkland Lake, Ont., say the situation has 'significantly improved.'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemns Iran's attacks on Israel
Canada 'unequivocally condemns' Iran's attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday evening as tensions boiled over between the two countries and pushed the Middle East closer to a region-wide war.
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
Sarnia police make arrest after violent home invasion
A Sarnia man has been charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights take Game 2 in series with Kitchener
Kasper Halttunen scored the game-winning goal and added two assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Kitchener Rangers 5-1 in OHL playoff action on Saturday.
Neuron e-scooters return to Waterloo Region for second season
Those orange e-scooters are popping up across Waterloo Region once again.
Naloxone not just life-saving, it's cost-effective, UW study finds
Amid a worsening toxic drug crisis, increasing the availability of naloxone nasal spray across the country will save lives, a new study from University of Waterloo has found.
Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores reopen shortly after police raid once again
FunGuyz has once again reopened after a raid from the police.
Windsor police arrest suspect wanted for stabbing incident
Windsor police have located and arrested a wanted suspect allegedly involved in a stabbing incident.
Final rocks thrown as curlers bid farewell to Roseland club
The final rocks have been thrown by curlers inside the Roseland Golf and Curling Club, as players took part in one last bonspiel before the clubhouse closes for good.
Search for missing Newmarket man comes to an end
The search for a missing, vulnerable man from Newmarket has ended.
Holland Landing driver charged with stunt driving on 407
A 25-year-old man from Holland Landing was charged Saturday evening after he was allegedly clocked at 158 kilometres per hour on Highway 407.
Package stolen seven minutes after delivery, porch pirate arrested
Police in Owen Sound have arrested a suspect after a package was stolen within minutes of its delivery on Friday.
Thousands enjoy 45th annual Vaisakhi parade in Vancouver
Thousands gathered in South Vancouver Saturday to take part in the city's 45th annual Vaisakhi parade and festival.
24-year-old man killed in South Vancouver, police say
Police say they are investigating a Friday night homicide in Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood.
B.C. property owner ordered to pay for removal of 'allegedly bad fence'
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
Police warn of cougar sighting in Saanich backyard
Police in Saanich have issued a warning after a resident reported a cougar sighting in their backyard Saturday morning.
B.C. rescue team regroups after little orca thwarts capture in remote lagoon
A second attempt to rescue an orphaned killer whale calf stranded in a remote British Columbia lagoon will not take place on Saturday after an initial effort to capture the young orca failed a day earlier.
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
Serious assault on Winnipeg’s Main Street prompts police investigation
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing on Main Street Saturday morning.
‘Something everybody in Manitoba should see’: Historical maps on display at Archives of Manitoba
Hundreds of history buffs made their way through the Archives of Manitoba Friday and Saturday for the organization’s open house that featured an array of historical maps.
Manitoba man in need of medical care found: RCMP
A man in need of medical care who went missing Friday has been safely located after he was last seen at a Manitoba hospital.
5 Calgary-born players help lead University of Denver Pioneers to 10th NCAA hockey championship
Forget 23 and Me. Saturday afternoon in an NCAA men's hockey final to remember, Boston College ran into 23 and Matt.
Grad Town shopping experience helps graduates look their best on grad night
Saturday, at Trellis Renfrew, located at 731 13 Ave NE, graduates were invited to explore a wide selection of fine clothing, including dresses, suits, skirts, blazers, blouses, ties, pants, tees, purses, sunglasses, heels, sneakers, and more.
Canucks edge Oilers 3-1, closer to clinching Pacific Division title
Barring a minor miracle, the Vancouver Canucks will claim the Pacific Division title.
Arrest made in connection to kidnapping of Saddle Lake woman Sunday
A 37-year-old man has been arrested six days after he allegedly abducted a woman on Saddle Lake Cree Nation.
Regina group cleaning up North Central alley by alley
A small but mighty group of volunteers is working to clean up garbage in North Central Regina, one alley at a time.
Strong second period powers Warriors to series tie with Broncos
The Moose Jaw Warriors offence exploded for six goals in the second period en route to a 7-2 win on Saturday night over the Swift Current Broncos.
Pair from Sask. help U. of Denver win NCAA men’s hockey title
The University of Denver Pioneers won their record-breaking 10th NCAA National men’s hockey championship on Saturday night including two skaters from Saskatchewan.
Weldon Playground Project gets support from James Smith Cree Nation
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
Dalmeny hosts Jarome Iginla for honorary practice
The community of Dalmeny, located just north of Saskatoon, was buzzing with excitement on Saturday as they hosted the Practice with a Pro event at the Dalmeny Arena.
Bell hat-trick keeps Humboldt Broncos playoff hopes alive
Spencer Bell scored his first career playoff hat-trick to help his Humboldt Broncos edge the Melfort Mustangs to stay alive in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) playoffs on Saturday night.