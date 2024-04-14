MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Water level falling, major flooding ends in St. Jerome, Que.

    Flooding from the Rawdon River in Quebec. (Christine Long, CTV News) Flooding from the Rawdon River in Quebec. (Christine Long, CTV News)
    Authorities are still closely monitoring the state of bodies of water after some have swollen due to the rains of recent days causing flooding.

    Sunday morning, Quebec Public Security reported that the Rivière du Nord in Saint-Jérôme, in the Laurentians, had gone from major flooding to average flooding.

    This also caused minor flooding further north in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

    Four other "medium floods" remained reported in the morning: the L'Assomption River, in Joliette, the Ouareau River, in Rawdon, the Noire River, near Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie, and the Mastigouche River, in Mandeville.

    Eight floods are classified as minor, notably in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Lanaudière, Bas-Saint-Laurent and the Laurentians.

    A dozen places were under surveillance by the authorities.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 14, 2024. 

