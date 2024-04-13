MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Here are the areas of Quebec that are experiencing flooding or under surveillance

    Quebec authorities are on alert as several rivers are bursting their banks and flooding. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press) Quebec authorities are on alert as several rivers are bursting their banks and flooding. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press)
    Quebec's Public Security Department is reporting "major" flooding on a river north of Montreal today after rainfall Thursday and Friday.

    The department noted a water flow of more than 266 cubic metres per second on the Riviere du Nord in St-Jerome, Que., roughly 50 kilometres northwest of downtown Montreal, at 9:15 a.m.

    That's up from a flow of about 64 cubic metres per second Wednesday afternoon.

    Public security officials say there is "medium" flooding on another three rivers in the province and minor flooding around six other water level monitor stations.

    The municipality of Chertsey, Que., 45 kilometres north of St-Jerome, reports torrential rainfall yesterday wiped out part of a roadway and submerged two cars in a local stream.

    The town says officials were initially unable to locate one person after the incident but later found them safe and sound.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 13, 2024.

