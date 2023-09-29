Montreal

    • Watchdog investigating serious head-on collision involving Mascouche police

    A police watchdog is investigating after a suspect was seriously injured in a head-on collision Thursday during a police chase on a Montreal-area highway.

    The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 25, near Highway 640, near Mascouche, Que.

    The driver, a 36-year-old man, suffered "significant injuries" and remains in custody in stable condition in hospital, but has not yet been charged, according to the Montreal police service, which is conducting a parallel investigation.

    Footage of the aftermath of the crash showed one car with its front torn off, askew on the road, with another lying crumpled in the ditch nearby.

    The office of Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), said a Masouche police officer noticed a driver was travelling "dangerously" and then activated the lights on his police cruiser before he began to intercept the vehicle.

    "The officer's vehicle reportedly collided with another motorist as the vehicle fled the scene, travelling in the opposite direction on the Highway 25 on-ramp," the BEI said.

    The fleeing vehicle collided with another vehicle on the ramp, causing non-life-threatening injuries to a female driver, Montreal police said.

    Quebec provincial police came to assist the police officer and then arrested the suspect driver.

    The suspect, who is known to police, is expected to appear in court on Friday.

    The BEI invokes its mandate when a civilian is seriously injured, killed or injured in a shooting involving a Quebec police officer. Five investigators have been assigned to the case.

    Montreal police will also analyze the scene. 

