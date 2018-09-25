Featured Video
WATCH: Manon Masse reviews party platforms after inhaling helium
Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Masse (R) joined Youtuber PL Cloutier to answer campaign questions while drinking wine and inhaling helium. (Screengrab courtesy of Youtube.)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 1:10PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 25, 2018 1:12PM EDT
You could say Quebec Solidaire hit a "high" note with their latest campaign stunt.
In a Youtube video released Monday, QS co-spokesperson Manon Masse joins Youtuber PL Cloutier to review the party's main platforms... after inhaling helium.
Cloutier reportedly extended an invitation to all four main party leaders to participate in the exercise, but Masse was the only one to respond.
In the fifteen minute video, the pair drink wine and talk fossil fuels, free dental care and public transit - all in falsetto.
At the time of this writing, the video amassed almost 50,000 views, and was #48 on Youtube's 'trending' list.
Watch the video in full here:
