WATCH: Graffiti artists give downtown Montreal a makeover

Armed with spray cans and a vision, graffiti artists are giving downtown Montreal a fresh coat of paint this weekend.

The 28th edition of the Under Pressure Graffiti Festival kicked off on Saturday, bringing the underground art form to centre stage.

This year's event program also pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, with over 160 performances from dancers, DJs and other artists.

