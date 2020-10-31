MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) raided a warehouse Friday night and fines to 83 people who had gathered there for a party in contravention of COVID-19 health measures.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said officers responded to the warehouse in Montreal's Garment District on Louvain St. in the Ahuntsic borough when they learned there was an illegal gathering.

"During the search, the police confirmed the presence of 83 individuals taking part in a party," the SPVM news release reads. "Those present did not respect two metre's social distancing and did not wear masks. In addition, alcohol and drugs were seized at the scene."

All 83 people have been identified and given infractions for not wearing a mask, gathering, and not respecting two metres' distance between each other.

Each person could face fines of up to $5,000 in addition to potential fines for not having a liquor license.

"The SPVM reiterates the importance of following the sanitary measures prescribed by Public Health and strongly advises against participating in this type of event," the release reads.

Any person who notices a party or gathering can call 911 so the police can respond.