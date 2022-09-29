Wanted: Elections Quebec still searching for poll workers 4 days before voting day

The ongoing labour shortage in Quebec is one of several key concerns heading into the election and on Oct. 3 voters might end up seeing firsthand another example of it at the polls.

Elections Quebec says it is still looking to hire poll workers to fill vacancies in seven ridings across the province, including the Island of Montreal, with just four days left before voting day.

The institution responsible for ensuring the integrity and transparency of elections is having a hard time recruiting enough workers for all 125 ridings and is now seeking workers for several positions, including poll clerks, scrutineers, information and order maintenance officers, and assistants.

"Salaries range from $16.95 to $19.94/hour. All training required for the job is paid for. Some of them can be followed online," Elections Quebec said in a news release issued Thursday evening.

In Montreal, Elections Quebec is seeking workers to fill positions in the Mont-Royal-Outremont and D'Arcy McGee ridings, as well as the riding of incumbent premier François Legault, in L'Asomption.

There are also vacancies in the Outaouais (Hull and Pontiac), Montérégie (Beauharnois), and the Eastern Townships (Megantic).

Applicants have to meet certain criteria before being considered for the job: they have to be 16 or older on election day, have Canadian citizenship, and they must have lived in Quebec for at least six months.

More information about the positions can be found on the Elections Quebec website.