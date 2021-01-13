MONTREAL -- Looking to buy a condo? Well, there's one less on the Montreal market, but it's pretty unlikely you could have made a competitive offer.

On Wednesday, Sotheby's International Realty Canada announced the sale of the most expensive condo sale in Quebec history.

What, exactly, does $12.9 million get you?

First, there's location, location, location, as the unit has the views that come with being located in a penthouse on the corner of de la Montagne and Sherbrooke.

Photo: Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Then there's the 6,979 square feet of the condo, which the developer nicknamed “Rockstar.”

Included in that is 1,678 square foot of outdoor terraces, as well as access to the Ritz-Carleton Residences' spa, fitness centre, valet, concierge, doorman and other amenities.

If that's not enough, the first floor (yes, there are multiple floors) boasts 25 foot-high ceilings, a formal dining room and a chef's kitchen.

