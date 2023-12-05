Want to make your home more energy efficient? Quebec will pay you to do so
If you're looking for ways to make your home more energy efficient, and maybe save a few dollars along the way, the Quebec government says it is willing to help -- and even pay -- you.
Rénoclimat is a residential renovation incentive program for people who want to improve their homes' energy efficiency.
It has been in effect since 2005.
"An uncomfortable home, upcoming renovations or simply the need to better understand how to lower your energy bill are all good reasons to have an energy audit," explains Frédéric Fournier, a communications advisor with the Quebec Environment Ministry.
WHY IS MY HOUSE NOT ENERGY EFFICIENT?
There are several reasons for poor energy performance, according to the ministry.
The most common is poor airtightness.
"During the energy assessment, your Rénoclimat advisor will measure this airtightness using a blower door test and can tell you where the main air leaks are coming from," Fournier said.
HOW DOES IT WORK?
First, an energy advisor will visit your home and conduct an initial assessment -- for free.
They will then offer suggestions on what renovations can be done around the house to improve its energy efficiency.
"The assessment report covers all aspects of a home's energy efficiency: insulation, airtightness, the performance of the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, and the energy consumption habits of the occupants," Fournier said. "It indicates where improvements can be made and the potential for energy savings."
At this point, it will be up to the homeowner to decide what renovations, if any, they will do.
Once the work is complete, a second energy assessment is done.
"If the work improves the energy efficiency of the home and the conditions of the program are met, Rénoclimat financial assistance will be granted," Fournier said.
HOW MUCH CAN I SAVE?
According to Fournier, the average annual savings for those who participate in the program is 18 per cent.
The Rénoclimat program offers financial assistance for:
- insulation work;
- airtightness work;
- replacing doors and windows;
- installing or replacing mechanical systems, such as ventilation systems, water heaters, heat pumps, heating systems and geothermal systems.
Financial assistance can reach a maximum of $20,000 for a house and $40,000 for a duplex, triplex or multi-unit residential building.
To date, more than 385,000 initial energy assessment visits have been carried out, as well as 254,000 post-renovation follow-ups.
Those who take part in the Quebec program are also eligible for compensation by the Canadian government for up to $5,000.
For more information, Quebecers are invited to check out the link here.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
Speaker Fergus apologizes, faces calls to resign over 'personal' video played at Ontario Liberal event
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, but two opposition parties say that's not enough and are now calling for him to resign over his 'unacceptable' participation in a partisan event.
Prince Harry challenges decision to strip him of security in Britain after he moved to U.S.
A lawyer for Prince Harry on Tuesday challenged the British government's decision to strip him of his security detail after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family and moved to the United States.
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
opinion As Trump burns through cash, powerful Republicans are rallying behind a surging candidate
With less than 50 days until Republican voters begin the process of determining their nominee to take on President Joe Biden, political analyst Eric Ham writes about a storm brewing within the GOP -- as super-donors align behind a surging candidate who could pose a threat to frontrunner Donald Trump.
Family's pet 'wolf-hybrid' kills 3-month-old baby in Alabama, sheriff's office says
A 3-month-old baby in Alabama died after being bitten by a 'wolf-hybrid' kept as the family's pet, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
GTA 6 leak: 'Grand Theft Auto' trailer reveals game’s release date
A trailer for 'Grand Theft Auto VI,' the next installment of the wildly popular and violent game franchise, has been released early online after it had leaked.
YouTuber who staged California plane crash gets 6 months in prison for obstructing investigation
An influencer who staged a California plane crash to make a YouTube video of himself parachuting to safety was sentenced Monday to six months in federal prison for obstructing the investigation by destroying the wreckage, the U.S. Justice Department.
70-year-old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after fertility treatment
A 70-year-old woman in Uganda has given birth to twins after receiving fertility treatment, making her one of the world's oldest new mothers.
Toronto
-
Ontario man loses $2,500 after wire transfer to Cuba goes missing
An Ontario man who says he routinely sends money to his girlfriend in Cuba was shocked when a $2,500 wire transfer never showed up. But the Royal Bank of Canada said it never went missing.
-
Greater Toronto home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
Greater Toronto home sales fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted.
-
Video shows assassination attempt on Toronto-area lawyer, gunman gets 12 years in prison
A video recorded by two would-be assassins showing a botched hit on a Toronto-area lawyer ended up as evidence in the trial of a Brantford man who was later sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Atlantic
-
Report on metal recycling facility fire in Saint John to be released Tuesday
A final report from the task force examining a massive fire at the American Iron and Metal (AIM) scrapyard in Saint John, N.B., will be released Tuesday.
-
Thousands of chickens dead after break and enter at poultry facility: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating a recent break and enter and mischief incident at a poultry wholesalers facility in Steam Mill, N.S.
-
Unanimous vote to install menorah and nativity scene at Moncton City Hall
In a unanimous vote Monday night, Moncton City Council passed a motion to immediately install the menorah and nativity scene outside of city hall.
London
-
Here's where Londoners can expect higher density developments
Higher-density developments are coming to more London neighbourhoods as city council strives to meet its provincially assigned housing target.
-
'Clipper system' dropping into our region Tuesday
It’s been a cold and dreary start to December, and although there will be a brief reprieve on Wednesday with some sunshine, overcast skies will continue to blanket the Forest City.
-
Councillors propose crackdown on public display of graphic anti-abortion imagery
A year and a half after London led the way with a bylaw that stopped the delivery of graphic anti-abortion flyers, a council committee will consider a ban on roadside posters and signs that depict fetuses.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police nab accused mail thief leaving a residence
A 30-year-old suspected thief was arrested leaving a Sault Ste. Marie home Sunday, leading police to discover stolen mail, gift cards, a watch, a credit card and passport.
-
Ontario man loses $2,500 after wire transfer to Cuba goes missing
An Ontario man who says he routinely sends money to his girlfriend in Cuba was shocked when a $2,500 wire transfer never showed up. But the Royal Bank of Canada said it never went missing.
-
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
Calgary
-
4 Chestermere city councillors, including mayor, dismissed by Alberta government order
Four members of Chestermere city council, including the mayor, have been dismissed by Alberta’s government due to alleged irregular and improper governance of the city.
-
Fire tears through decommissioned Calgary school
A fire broke out in a decommissioned school in southwest Calgary on Monday night.
-
Taber, Alta., man dies in workplace incident
An investigation is underway into a fatal workplace accident in Taber, Alta., last month.
Kitchener
-
'Her arm was ripped open': Dog attacks McDonald's employee
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener, where an employee reported being bitten by a dog.
-
Kitchener's Rainbow Row demolition proposal decision delayed until January
Residents are rallying against a proposal to demolish low-income housing on Kitchener's Rainbow Row to make way for a new high-rise condo.
-
Manufactured homes could provide affordable housing option, but industry says it needs help
Demand for mobile and modular homes has increased as buyers look for more affordable housing. One big problem-- there's not enough park space available.
Vancouver
-
'It's unethical': Man filmed having an overdose urges people to stop recording residents on DTES
Harm reduction and recovery expert Guy Felicella said there are instances of people visiting the DTES to film those in vulnerable situations, solely for clicks and views, only to be monetized on social media platforms like YouTube.
-
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.
-
Video shows truck nearly striking man on foggy B.C. bridge
Dash cam video captured the hair-raising moment a truck nearly struck a man standing on a foggy bridge in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Edmonton
-
Girls, 12, charged in 'violent assault' of woman at Edmonton LRT station
Two 12-year-old girls were charged with assault in connection with the assault of a woman at an LRT station in late November.
-
Jason Nixon's son airlifted to hospital after crash
The youngest children of an Alberta minister were injured in a crash last Friday.
-
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg council gets first look at budget
Administration said inflation is driving up costs and staff will need to recognize some of these harsh realities before finalizing the budget document.
-
WATCH
WATCH $400,000 fire on Riverside Drive
Residents are asked to avoid the area of Riverside Drive East and Alymer Avenue due to a fire in the area.
-
'One of the most loyal people': Windsor dad mourned after crash
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 27-year-old Windsor man, who is being remembered as a loyal friend and loving father.
Regina
-
'Not involved in the day to day': Sask. MLA denies direct involvement in Sunrise Motel, supports provincial auditor investigation
A Saskatchewan Party MLA – who has faced questions for his involvement with a Regina motel that allegedly inflated room prices for a customer on social assistance – spoke to reporters for the first time since the situation came to light.
-
Sask. spending $238,000 on metro, airport ads in Dubai during COP28 conference
The latest expense added to Saskatchewan's tab at the COP28 conference is advertising on the Dubai metro and at the city's airport – costing the province $238,000.
-
Canada's grocery retail sector one of the most competitive on Earth: Sobeys CEO
The top executive at Sobeys asserted on Monday that Canada has one of the most competitive grocery retail sectors on the planet -- even as Canadians continue to feel the bite of higher prices.
Ottawa
-
Close to 40 vehicles in Ottawa stolen in one week: OPS
Ottawa Police says close to 40 vehicles were stolen during the last week of November and are reminding drivers to be vigilant.
-
O-Train disruption causes headaches for commuters Tuesday morning
A stopped eastbound O-Train created significant delays for about 90 minutes Tuesday morning.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Public Health warns of possible tuberculosis exposure at Sacred Heart High School
Ottawa Public Health is warning students, families and staff at a local high school about a risk of exposure to tuberculosis and is recommending testing for those who might have been exposed.
Saskatoon
-
'I shot Braden': Former partner describes text message from Sask. Mountie on trial for murder
The former partner of a Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder was the first to testify as the trial began on Monday in Prince Albert.
-
Outdoor rinks facing delays in Sask. because of warm conditions
With the warmer than normal fall weather this year, the start of the outdoor rink season has been delayed for most outdoor enthusiasts.
-
Parole revoked for man who brutally killed woman in Saskatoon
A man who brutally killed a Saskatoon woman more than 20 years ago has had his day parole revoked.