Votes vs. seats: Quebec party leaders point to 'broken,' 'distorted' electoral system
As predicted, it was a landslide victory for the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) Monday night, with 40.97 per cent of the vote going towards the party and 90 candidates elected.
Quebec's other major parties trailed far, far behind the CAQ, each receiving between 12 and 16 per cent of the vote. All in all, they received similar results between them in terms of popular support.
But the same can't be said for the number of seats they won.
The Liberal party (QLP), for example, received fewer votes (14.37 per cent) than Quebec solidaire (15.32 per cent), but nearly double the seats.
It's a reality that did not go unmentioned by QS leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.
Addressing his supporters on Monday night, Nadeau-Dubois referred to what he called a "broken" electoral system in Quebec.
"Our political system is broken, our democracy is sick. The electoral map tonight does not reflect the political will of Quebecers -- it must be said," Nadeau-Dubois stated.
He called on the re-elected Quebec premier to address the issue.
"We need Francois Legault to recognize the problem, and we need him to work with us and all the other parties to solve this democratic problem in Quebec."
Quebec 2022 provincial election results. (Elections Quebec) Conservative leader Eric Duhaime expressed similar frustration.
Despite winning 11 per cent of the vote, no candidates will represent his party in the National Assembly.
"We are, in a way, caught in the democratic distortion of the century," he said during his post-election speech.
The PQ, meanwhile, received 14.0 per cent of the vote -- just 9,507 fewer than the Liberals -- but only won three seats.
