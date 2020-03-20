MONTREAL -- COVID-19 may be circulating in Granby, Bromont and nearby areas, health officials warned on Friday.

"It seems that people carrying the virus have circulated or are still circulating in several public places," a spokesperson for the CIUSSS in Estrie wrote in a press release. "We are counting on the collaboration and solidarity of those affected, and the population in general, to help us slow the spread of the virus in our region."

Isolate yourself for 14 days if you have any sympoms like a fever or a cough or if you have travelled outside of Canada recently, the press release read.

For any questions or concerns about coronavirus, visit quebec.ca or call 1 877 644-4545.

Earlier on Friday, city officials announced that a child in Granby had contracted COVID-19 then visited a municipal pool.

On March 11, between 6 and 7 p.m., the child frequented Piscine Miner. Health workers are reaching out to swim team coaches, so they can deliver information to the athletes who may have been in the facility at the same time the child was. They asked families who may have been at the facility over the same period to call public health Estrie at 1 877 644-4545.

Granby has closed all its municipal buildings and leisure centres because of the coronavirus pandemic. But they shut their doors on March 12, one day after the infected person attended the municipal pool.

Like many other towns, Granby officials have discouraged and taken measures to prevent person-to-person contact. Many are in self-isolation or are practicing physical distancing.

In the midst of the pandemic, in some windows along Granby's residential streets, citizens have hung red cloths signalling if they need help. "We encourage you to keep your eyes open in your neighbourhoods and come to the aid of someone who has no loved one to help them," the city wrote on its website.

"We are in close contact with the Public Health Department of Estrie," the post reads, "and we would like to reiterate that it is essential to respect the very simple instructions issued by the Public Health Department: stay at home. You are doing yourself a service, and you are taking action for your community."