MONTREAL -- Investigators from the SPVM's arson squad are seeking the public's assistance identifying a suspect involved in a violent Sept. 24 attempted robbery where a LaSalle depanneur clerk was burned with a firebomb.

Le #SPVM demande l’aide du public pour identifier un individu lié à un violent vol qualifié survenu le 24 septembre dans un dépanneur de LaSalle. Le suspect a aspergé le commis avec un liquide inflammable.

Pour en savoir + : https://t.co/iL69es6hee (vidéo) pic.twitter.com/QzZi44xhdS — Police Montréal (@SPVM) October 7, 2019

Surveillance video from the crime scene shows a man about 40 years old, slim and around 5'6" tall spraying the 65-year-old clerk with flammable liquid, lighting it, and attempting to seize the contents of the cash drawer.

The man fled on foot around 11 p.m. after burning the clerk's face and hands and stabbing his hand.

Those with information are asked to call 911, go to the neighbourhood police station or call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.