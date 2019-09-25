A store clerk is in hospital after being burnt, slashed and robbed
Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 7:04AM EDT
Police are analyzing surveillance footage Wednesday to try to identify a suspect involved in a violent robbery involving a firebomb that ended with a store clerk in the hospital.
According to police reports, a man entered the Alice depanneur at Thierry St. and Lefebvre St. in LaSalle just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. He then threw a firebomb on the ground and slashed the store clerk with a sharp object during an altercation. He then grabbed cash from the register and fled on foot.
SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said investigators will be going through surveillance footage Wednesday to get a better idea of how the assault happened and to identify the suspect.
A 65-year-old depanneur employee was transported to hospital to be treated for a burn and cut to his hand.
Officers intend to speak to the clerk to get more information about the suspect.
