Video shows confrontation with Melanie Joly over Palestinian refugees
A video circulating on social media platforms this weekend showed Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly in a tense confrontation with a man on the street in Montreal over the Israel-Hamas war.
The man who filmed the video implored Joly to "lift the cap on the number of Palestinian refugees" that Canada should welcome while she was walking on Laurier Street in the Plateau neighbourhood on Friday.
A few seconds into the interaction, the minister appears to grab the man's phone. "You can't take my phone like that," the man says to her, later saying, "let go of my coat."
She then appears to try to calm things down and say that she is "taking care of the issue" but that she was trying to enjoy a relaxing walk before he confronted her.
"I agree with you," she says when pressed on the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
"You don't have the right to have a relaxing walk in the city while allowing the deaths of Palestinians," the man says, to which she replies, "Yes, I have the right."
The video ends with Joly continuing to walk on the street.
In a statement to CTV News, the foreign affairs minister's office said that Joly "always welcomes conversations with her constituents, and all Montréalers, about the issues that matter most to them. These conversations are most productive when approached with respect."
The statement went on to say that, "In this case, it is clear that this interaction began with the intention to startle her for the purposes of a social media clip, not a constructive conversation."
The Associated Press reported Saturday that more than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, with the majority of them being women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry. The ministry doesn't distinguish between combatants and civilians in its death toll.
Meanwhile, Israel's military said more than one-third of the dead are militants, but doesn't provide evidence to support the claim. It also blames Hamas for civilian casualties because the group operates in residential areas.
The UN and aid agencies have said more than 80 per cent of Gaza's 2.3 million residents has been displaced since the start of the Oct. 7 war that saw 1,200 Israelis killed and 250 taken hostage by Hamas, which Canada listed as a terrorist organization.
Last week, CTV News reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is reviewing a large volume of requests from citizens after the federal government announced in December that it would allow 1,000 Palestinians to flee to Canada on temporary visas.
"As of March 4, 2024, we have 986 applications accepted into processing, meaning that applicants have used their unique reference code to submit a complete application," the department said in a statement on March 18, adding that it's doing its best to be flexible as it assesses the situation and that it has put forward names of people who passed the preliminary eligibility to the local authorities.
"As of March 11, 2024, 14 people who exited Gaza on their own had a temporary resident visa (TRV) applications in process were able to submit biometrics and complete their application, and have been approved to come to Canada. Data is preliminary and subject to change," it said.
With files from CTV News Atlantic and The Associated Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario man receives Guinness World Record for oldest person to receive kidney transplant
An elderly man living in the Greater Toronto Area has just been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to have ever received a kidney transplant.
'They have to be caught as soon as possible': Brampton road rage victim speaks out as police search for 4 suspects
The driver of the vehicle that was at the centre of the road rage incident in Brampton last week is speaking out about the 'scary' ordeal he, his wife, and her friend went though.
Harvard says it's removed human skin from binding of 19th century book
Harvard University said it has removed human skin from the binding of a 19th century book about the afterlife that has been in its collections since the 1930s. The decision came after a review found ethical concerns with the book's origin and history.
Video shows confrontation with Melanie Joly over Palestinian refugees
A video circulating on social media this weekend showed Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly in a tense confrontation about the Israel-Hamas war with a man on the street in Montreal.
Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to recall legislation
On Saturday's episode of her radio program Your Province Your Premier, Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to the province's recall legislation.
'Trying to steal back voters': Strategists weigh in on Liberal budget messaging plan
The Liberals are deploying a new pre-budget marketing strategy that will see most of the upcoming federal budget announced before it is actually tabled in the House of Commons on April 16.
How Beyonce answered Dolly Parton’s call and switched up the lyrics to 'Jolene'
During a 2022 interview with 'The Daily Show,' Parton was asked about the hundreds of cover versions of her 1973 country classic 'Jolene' and the one artist yet to record the song who Parton hoped would do so, Beyoncé.
From strangers to siblings: DNA testing unveils family connection and sparks musical collaboration
In a story of discovery and connection, two musicians from southern Ontario have found themselves not just united by music, but by blood, thanks to DNA testing.
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to Jamaica to help train CARICOM troops
A few dozen Canadian Armed Forces members have been deployed to Jamaica to train Caribbean Community troops for a mission intended to restore order in Haiti.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
3 dead, including 1 youth, following Milton crash: police
Three people have died in two-vehicle, Saturday morning crash in Milton, according to police.
-
Man facing first-degree murder charge in North York stabbing at apartment building
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a stabbing at a North York apartment building on Friday, Toronto police say.
-
Ontario man receives Guinness World Record for oldest person to receive kidney transplant
An elderly man living in the Greater Toronto Area has just been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to have ever received a kidney transplant.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 1 in critical condition after crash with OC Transpo bus in south Ottawa
A person was taken to hospital with critical injuries after a car and an OC Transpo bus collided in Ottawa's south end on Saturday afternoon.
-
Eastern Ontario could see up to 20 cm of snow Wednesday: Environment Canada
Parts of eastern Ontario could see up to 20 cm of snow on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
-
Ottawa police warn of Facebook Marketplace fraud
The Ottawa Police Service says its fraud unit has been seeing a rise in the numbers of Marketplace scams.
Atlantic
-
Flooding at Halifax health-care facility leads to temporary reallocation of Recovery Support Centre space in Yarmouth
Services at the Recovery Support Centre at Yarmouth Regional Hospital, will be temporarily reallocated to open five inpatient mental health beds starting March 29, according to a news release by Nova Scotia Health.
-
UPEI students fundraising to bring medical help to Ghana
A group of Prince Edward Island students are looking to bring medical aid to disadvantaged communities a world away, for the third year in a row.
-
N.B. man dies following single-vehicle crash in Richibouctou-Village
A 40-year-old man from Richibouctou-Village, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in the community on Thursday.
N.L.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
-
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
-
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Northern Ontario
-
Where are the worst roads in northern Ontario?
From crumbling asphalt to potholes to poor signage, the annual Canadian Automobile Association's Worst Roads campaign to influence local and provincial governments to fix damaged and aging roadways is now open for voting.
-
Ontario man receives Guinness World Record for oldest person to receive kidney transplant
An elderly man living in the Greater Toronto Area has just been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to have ever received a kidney transplant.
-
Safety board releases findings in tragic helicopter death near Wawa last summer
The Transportation Safety Board has released its report into a fatal incident last summer near Wawa where ground crew member who got tangled in a helicopter tow line and died.
London
-
Claw hammer used as weapon in Sarnia assault: Police
Twenty-five stitches later and a Sarnia man is recovering after fight over illegal drugs, according to police.
-
One person recovering from gunshot wound after incident in London
One person is recovering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an incident in London Friday night. According to police, officers received a 911 call about a vehicle crash with gun shots fired in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street west.
-
Injuries non-life-threatening after single-vehicle rollover
Injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening after the driver of a vehicle was taken to a local trauma centre following a single--vehicle crash.
Kitchener
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Kitchener wins first game in series with Erie
Kitchener Rangers playoff hockey is back.
-
'Only permanent form of loss prevention': Low-cost pet microchip clinic held in Guelph
The Guelph Humane Society is working to make the process of reuniting pets and owners a much easier task.
-
Windsor
-
Pelee Islander II sets sail ahead of schedule
According to Pelee Island Mayor Cathy Miller, the vessels usually start sailing April 1, but this year, the Ministry of Transportation agreed to begin the season a little early to accommodate the holiday weekend.
-
Return of Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market rolls on despite light rain
While the weather may not have been ideal for the return of the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market (DWFM), visitors such as Caterina Augimeri didn’t find the light rain to be “too much of a deterrent.”
-
Car hits pole on Riverside Drive West
Windsor police responded to a crash on Riverside Drive West on Thursday night.
Barrie
-
Bracebridge memorial arena offically closes
Residents in the town of Bracebridge said farewell to its Memorial Arena on Saturday, as it closed permanently.
-
SIU investigation underway in Orillia after incident
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discharge of an anti-riot weapon in Orillia on Friday.
-
Stunt driving charges laid after vehicle clocked going nearly triple the speed limit
A driver has been charged with stunt driving after going almost triple the posted speed limit in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Vancouver
-
Fort Nelson ER closed for second Saturday in a row
The emergency department at Fort Nelson General Hospital, in B.C.’s far northeast, will be closed most of Saturday due to a shortage of nurses.
-
Traffic diverted on East Vancouver street for 'police investigation'
Traffic was diverted in East Vancouver Saturday morning for an investigation, the Vancouver Police Department said.
-
2 taken to hospital after Chilliwack trailer fire
Two people were taken to hospital after a travel trailer went up in flames in Chilliwack Saturday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich Peninsula chamber warns region will lose 27% of workers to 'discriminatory' housing policies
A Victoria-area business association says the region is at risk of losing more than a quarter of its workforce in the next 12 years unless local municipalities allow greater housing density to provide more affordable homes for workers.
-
Fisheries officials monitoring orphaned orca calf in lagoon off Vancouver Island
Efforts to coax an orphaned whale calf out of a lagoon off Vancouver Island have been paused and fisheries officials are now monitoring the animal from afar until the tidal situation improves, Fisheries and Oceans Canada says.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio criticizes Ottawa over B.C. salmon farms
Salmon farms have long been a point of contention between environmentalists and fish farmers in British Columbia, but a much bigger net is now being cast on the topic.
Winnipeg
-
Police, CPKC rail investigating after woman hit by train
Winnipeg police and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited railway are investigating after a 34-year-old woman was hit by a train in the Kildonan Crossing neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
-
Winnipeg man and woman charged following gas station robbery
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
-
Mother arrested after infant dies of fentanyl exposure
Winnipeg police have arrested a 33-year-old woman after her son died from being exposed to fentanyl in late 2022.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to recall legislation
On Saturday's episode of her radio program Your Province Your Premier, Danielle Smith says she would consider changes to the province's recall legislation.
-
'Part of the history': Rivals for Alberta NDP leadership torn on federal party ties
What began as a race to pick a new leader for Alberta’s Opposition NDP has triggered a broader existential debate over why being provincially orange must automatically tie you to the federal brand.
-
Man stole $4,000 worth of products from B.C. electronics store, police say
Mounties in Golden, B.C., are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect in an investigation into a theft in the city.
Edmonton
-
RCMP Major Crimes investigating after man found dead east of Beaumont Friday morning
A man was found dead in a vehicle in Strathcona County east of Beaumont Friday morning.
-
'Part of the history': Rivals for Alberta NDP leadership torn on federal party ties
What began as a race to pick a new leader for Alberta’s Opposition NDP has triggered a broader existential debate over why being provincially orange must automatically tie you to the federal brand.
-
Federal Court orders revisions to deal between Ottawa and Métis Nation of Alberta
Ottawa must make changes to a self-government deal it struck with the Métis Nation of Alberta, says a Federal Court ruling.
Regina
-
Sask. man charged with armed robbery
A Saskatchewan man is facing several charges after a robbery at a Regina business on Friday afternoon.
-
'5 Days for the Homeless' campaign raises over $30,000 for local non-profit organization
The University of Regina’s Hill Business Students’ Society wrapped up their ‘5 Days for the Homeless’ campaign Friday.
-
Feeling older than you are? It could be how you sleep
Not getting enough sleep may cause you to feel five to 10 years older than you really are, according to two new studies.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon marks Good Friday with annual religious celebration
Good Friday in Saskatoon brought the Christian community out into the snow for the annual hallmark way of the cross prayer walk for the second time since the pandemic.
-
Sask. RCMP advising drivers to check road conditions before venturing out
As more snow dumps on some parts of the province, Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting poor road conditions.
-
Saskatoon celebrates first-ever community feast and round dance
Heading to the Easter long weekend, the City of Saskatoon along with numerous partners hosted the very first community round dance and feast Thursday evening.