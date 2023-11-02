MONTREAL
    • Video of Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Canada gets 5M views

    A video of a Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Quebec has amassed millions of views on TikTok.

    "Now, finally I'm in Canada," he says, while his spouse giggles behind the camera. "This is what we call Canada."

    The video, which had over 5.3 million views at the time of writing, was posted to the TikTok account @peterandmarie.

    The account follows the couple's unique love story. According to previous posts, Marie (from Quebec) and Peter (from Uganda) met online, and travelled back and forth across the world to be with each other.

    Peter's first time experiencing snow happened earlier this week in Magog, Que. 

    "It looks beautiful, it's so white," he says in the video, gently patting the snow with his fingers.

    "I'm so happy."

    Commenters joked that he might not feel so happy a few months from now: "Let’s check his enthusiasm around February," one person wrote. 

