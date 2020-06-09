MONTREAL -- The humpback whale that enchanted Montrealers as it wandered through the St. Lawrence River last week may have been killed by a boat strike.

One of the seven veterinarians performing a necropsy on the whale's carcass on Wednesday told CTV News the mammal had no obvious lacerations or broken bones, but that some discoloration and internal hemorrhaging leads them to believe a boat strike took it down.

The whale's lifeless body was discovered drifting down the St. Lawrence River past Varennes on Tuesday.

The necropsy – which is like an autopsy, but performed on animals – aims to answer many of the questions about what happened to the whale who captivated Montrealers for the week and a half it was in town.

The whale’s carcass was lifted onto land on Tuesday evening at Sainte-Anne-de-Sorel, just over an hour’s drive northeast of Montreal.

The scientists equipped to do the necropsy in this case are based at the Université de Montreal’s veterinary medicine department, according to Marie-Ève Muller of the Quebec Marine Mammal Emergency Response Network.

In addition to determining the cause of death, the necropsy will be able to tell if the whale had other health problems that could help explain the whole episode; why it was so far from its home in Tadoussac.

“The whale could have a disease and that could explain why it was here in Montreal,” Muller said.

In the past, there have been sightings of minke whales and belugas in Montreal’s harbour. But all those stories have turned out differently from each other—sometimes the whale “turns around and goes back to its habitat,” she said. Some have died.

The humpback could have been following prey, Muller said, but “was sick and not able to navigate well.”

Outwardly, it didn’t seem to be getting thinner during the time it spent in Montreal, she said. The necropsy will also look at this mystery, to try to determine what exactly it was eating in Montreal’s freshwater.

A humpback usually eats krill or small fish, but “in Montreal, of course, it's not the same species you’d find in the [St. Lawrence] Estuary or the Gulf,” said Muller.

Scientists could also end up finding that the whale was healthy overall, with no clear reason to travel so far down the river. It’s possible it simply had an adventurous adolescent mindset that led it to “try and discover new habitats a bit,” she said.