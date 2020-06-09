MONTREAL -- The humpback whale that has been wandering around the St. Lawrence River near Montreal’s Old Port for the past week has died.

A video posted to Facebook by maritime pilot Simon Lebrun on Tuesday depicts a mammal’s seemingly lifeless body floating down the river near l’Ile Beauregard, past Varennes – about 40 kilometres north of where it was first spotted by Montrealers.

"We know the area quite well, so pretty early we saw there was something dark on the horizon," said Lebrun, who has worked as a maritime pilot for 13 years. "When you see something such as a whale, obviously it stands out, it's not supposed to be in these parts."

Lebrun actually first spotted the whale on the morning it arrived, he said.

"And now I see it dead and beached," he continued. "I can see the population had really attached itself to the whale, I was kind of surprised by the whole thing. In the end we all hoped she would find her way back."

Officials from the the Groupe de recherche et d’education sur le mammiferes marins (GREMM) confirmed the carcass is indeed that of a whale, but have not yet confirmed it to be the one Montrealers have come to know and love.

"We're still trying to confirm it is the same whale but there is high probability it is the same," said Marie-Ève Muller, from the GREMM.

When the whale was first spotted in Montreal, authorities said it showed no signs of distress and was probably searching for food.