The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabee is the team's new vice president, communications.

Machabee, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Reseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports.

The Canadiens said Machabee will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department.

Machabee became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Quebec when she co-hosted the inaugural episode of Sports 30 on RDS on Sept. 1, 1989.

"Watching Guy Lafleur play inspired me to become a sports journalist," Machabee said in a statement. "His talent and charisma fostered my immense passion for hockey. I had the privilege of spending more than 38 years in the business, including more than 32 years at RDS, and I am extremely grateful for the experience.

"A new chapter is beginning for me, and it is with great enthusiasm that I accept this new challenge."

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 5, 2022