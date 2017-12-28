Verdun fire caused by thawing frozen pipes with blowtorch
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 6:40PM EST
A Verdun residential building was severely damaged by a fire that started when a man tried to unthaw a frozen pipe with a blowtorch on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters received a call at 1:37 p.m. about the fire in a six-unit building on Rushbrooke.
The four-alarm fire took roughly two hours to extinguish. At the fire department’s request, Hydro-Quebec shut down power in the area, causing an outage that affected roughly 6,000 homes.
Fire department Chief of Operations Benoit Martel said the fire caused roughly $200,000 in damage, with every unit being affected.
Some of the residents are receiving temporary care from the Red Cross.
