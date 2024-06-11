MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Verdun business targeted by suspected arson again

    A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    A business on Wellington Street in Montreal's Verdun borough was the victim of a suspected arson attack for the second time in less than a week.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday about a possible incident of breaking and entering.

    "When police arrived on the scene, they realized there was no breaking and entering, but there was an arson," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "A suspect had smashed a window in the front of a business and thrown an incendiary device inside."

    Dubuc notes the device extinguished itself, and damage is considered minor.

    According to the force, there was no one inside the establishment at the time and there were no reported injuries.

    A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to canvass the scene.

    Dubuc notes there was a similar incident at the same business on June 8.

