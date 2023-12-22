MONTREAL
Montreal

    Vehicle set on fire in RDP

    A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a vehicle was set on fire in the east end Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

    Officers received a 911 call at 3:15 a.m. about the vehicle on fire on Ozias-Leduc Street near Suzor-Coté Street.

    "Assistance by the Montreal fire department was needed to bring the fire under control," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "One or more suspects would have set the vehicle on fire."

    She adds one incendiary object was found at the scene, and the car is a total loss.

    No arrests have been made.

    The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

