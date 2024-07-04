MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Fire leaves 6 families homeless in Longueuil

    Share

    Six families were forced out of their homes on Wednesday evening after a fire ignited in their condo building in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

    Emergency services received a 911 call at 7:15 p.m. about the blaze on Jacques-Marcil Boulevard in the Saint-Hubert borough.

    Four of the 18 units were completely destroyed as the flames burned through the roof.

    Two other homes suffered severe water damage.

    Half of the condos were shielded from the flames by a firewall.

    There were no reported injuries.

    The Longueuil fire department says it has reason to believe the fire was started because of an electrical problem.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News