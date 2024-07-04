Fire leaves 6 families homeless in Longueuil

Six families were forced out of their homes on Wednesday evening after a fire ignited in their condo building in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

Emergency services received a 911 call at 7:15 p.m. about the blaze on Jacques-Marcil Boulevard in the Saint-Hubert borough.

Four of the 18 units were completely destroyed as the flames burned through the roof.

Two other homes suffered severe water damage.

Half of the condos were shielded from the flames by a firewall.

There were no reported injuries.

The Longueuil fire department says it has reason to believe the fire was started because of an electrical problem.