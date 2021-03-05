MONTREAL -- Vaccinations set to take place this week at a Laval seniors' home have been postponed after dozens of residents tested positive for COVID-19 there.

Coronavirus vaccines were scheduled to take place at Residences Soleil, Manoir Laval on Thursday and Friday this week, but instead, health officials are carrying out a massive door-to-door testing campaign.

Sixty of the 810 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak was detected on Feb. 21.

In January, 24 residents who were deemed vulnerable were vaccinated against the disease.

Local health board, the Laval CISSS, is handing out a saliva testing tube to each resident for self-administration, keeping testers physically distanced at all times.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

- With files from CTV News Montreal's Billy Shields and Matt Gilmour