    Vacant duplex collapses in Outremont

    A vacant building collapsed Friday morning in Outremont.

    The duplex is on Querbes Avenue near Van Horne Avenue.

    No injuries were reported, according to the Montreal fire department.

    A borough engineer is on site.

    Another vacant building next door has been barricaded because the fire department said it does not look stable.

