'Using art to talk about science': Montreal dance show explores flaws in cardiovascular system

Art and science beat in unison in a new show by Montreal choreographer Rhodnie Désir, who undertook a documentary process to create a production exploring the flaws of the heart and cardiovascular systems.

After meeting several cardiology experts and people living with heart diseases, Désir collaborated with composer Jorane and sound designer Engone Endong to conceive the show "Symphonie de coeurs," in which nearly 150 artists participate.

It includes 11 dancers as well as musicians from the Montreal Orchestra, which will be conducted for the occasion by Naomi Woo, Ottawa's National Arts Centre Orchestra and the Orchestra della Svizzera italiana in Lugano, Switzerland.

In her research, Désir benefited from the collaboration of the Montreal Heart Institute and the Istituto Cardiocentro Ticino in Lugano. In fact, after its performances in Montreal, the show will visit Ottawa and Lugano.

The new show 'Symphonie de coeurs,' a collaboration between the Montreal Heart Institute and Montreal choreographer Rhodnie Desir, explores the flaws of the heart and cardiovascular system. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/HO-Kevin Calixte

The work also tackles the imbalances and emotional fractures that can result from romantic relationships. The heartbeat, its tumultuous movements and the ribcage are also explored.

"My goal is not to get people into something that's scary because, at the same time, I want to open people's hearts to be able to address subjects that, quite often, we want to turn around. It's my way of using art to talk about science," Désir said in an interview.

Cardiovascular disease is the second leading cause of death in Canada, after cancer. The main heart diseases include vessel disease, infarction, electrical network disorders such as arrhythmia and heart failure, says Dr. Judith Brouillette, Head of Psychiatry at the Montreal Heart Institute.

"When I was approached to collaborate, the theme of rifts and imbalance appealed to me because when heart disease strikes, it creates an imbalance for the patient and their family. The heart is the symbol of life and death, so it's as if it creates a whole moment of imbalance," she said.

The psychiatrist explained that while most people diagnosed with heart disease experience it initially as a shock, everyone will experience it differently. Some scenes hint at death, but there's no blood in the show. Instead, Désir sees her work as a great celebration of life.

"It's about considering that you have the ability to sit in the room and have everyone a heart," she says.

The testimonies the choreographer collected are transposed through different types of gestures. "When we talk about gesture, it's not just choreography; it can be light, lighting, set design, music," she said.

For her material, Désir attended four open-heart surgeries in Montreal and Switzerland, an experience that overwhelmed her but was rewarding in her quest for information and inspiration.

"The open-heart surgery, it was phenomenal. I thought I was going to faint," she recalled. "I had mentally prepared myself for seeing the heart, for the fact that there was going to be a lot of blood, but I hadn't prepared myself for the fact that it smelled of burnt tomato juice and that there was so much machine sound. The sound of metal made such an impression on me that it's part of the work now."

Art and science feed off each other, according to Désir and Brouillette.

"We learn through science and books and get to the individual, but sometimes there are pieces that the head can't solve, questions, phenomena," said Brouillette. "When you're stuck with your head, you have to think with other systems, with your [gut], with your heart."

Désir believes that art can help popularize and share science for some people who feel this field is not for them. "Art is accessible; it's universal, in the same way, that science is also universal," the choreographer said.

"Symphonie de coeurs" will be presented by Danse Danse from April 4 to 6 at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts in Montreal.

