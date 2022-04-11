UQAM lecturers' strike suspended amid settlement proposal

UQAM (Universite de Quebec a Montreal). (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) UQAM (Universite de Quebec a Montreal). (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon