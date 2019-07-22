

Adam Kovac, CTV Montreal





UPDATED: According to Montreal police Salvatore Commisso was found on Sunday morning in good health.

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help locating an 83-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday evening.

Salvatore Commisso, who is visiting Montreal, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. in a depanneur on Andre Ampere Ave. in Riviere-des-Prairies. His family said he may be disoriented because he is not familiar with the area and they are worried for his health and safety.

Commisso is white, stands 5’5 and weighs 140 lbs. He has brown eyes, white hair and wears eyeglasses. He speaks Italian and English. He was wearing a white shirt, dark blue jeans and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.