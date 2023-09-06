UPAC arrests former CEGEP exec for allegedly stealing 'hundreds of thousands' from student association

Quebec's anti-corruption police force says a former executive at a junior college north of Montreal has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the student union.

The force, known as UPAC, says Eric Boily defrauded the student union out of "many" hundreds of thousands of dollars.

UPAC says the crimes occurred between 2011 and 2018 at College Lionel-Groulx, located in Ste-Therese, Que.

Boily was arrested this morning on charges of fraud and breach of trust.

He was released under a promise to appear in court on Sept. 26 in St. Jerome, Que.

Local and provincial police conducted the initial investigation before UPAC took over in November 2021.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 6, 2023