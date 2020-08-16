MONTREAL -- As Quebec's CEGEPs and universities go online for the fall semester, the schools' sports teams are finding ways to persevere during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, soccer returned to John Abbott College as the women's team held tryouts. First year defender Marie Bauer said making the team has taken on a whole new meaning in this most unusual year.

“During quarantine we could see our moods playing a bit because soccer's a really important part of our lives and how we get our energy out,” she said. “I think we were all at home just waiting to get back out there.”

The new semester brings new rules: physical distancing is being enforced, where possible, the players must wash their hands frequently and there are no high-fives after goals. But coach Tony Zacchia said when players hit the field, the game is all that matters.

“It's their escape, their outlet,” he said. “It's their ticket to a higher level of education or another level of playing soccer. The team and the sport itself is very important.”

Zacchia said his players are a pivotal age where missing a year of development can be a huge setback.

“If you intend to go to a higher level, whether it's professional or university, playing games and training with the team is hugely important,” he said.

For the college itself, keeping the teams going is a way to maintain some semblance of normalcy on campus.

“We have football, volleyball is practising, basketball, men's and women's soccer, lacrosse and women's hockey,” said John Abbott spokesperson Debbie Cribb. “It's a balance between the benefits of the health and activity of our young people in terms of the social comradery while really being careful.”

Not everyone is getting back on the field. The men's lacrosse team is still not sure it will even have a season.

“I got so many new guys, a bunch of guys that are coming from high school this year that are pretty good,” said goaltender Jake Legault. “It would have been a good year this year, so hopefully it does happen.”

As for the women's soccer team, not everything is back to usual – the league already cancelled its major championships at the end of the year.

“It's a bit of a downer that we don't have anything motivating because usually we're motivated by things like provincial championships and national championships,” said second-year midfielder Nathalie Hofmann. “But just being back playing together is really good.”