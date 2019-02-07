

CTV Montreal





The cannabis stores in Trois Rivieres and Mascouche have unionized.

Employees at the SQDC outlets in those cities have decided to join the union of SAQ workers, which is affiliated with the CSN.

Only two other stores in the network are unionized: those in Rimouski, and the outlet in the Montreal borough of Rosemont-La Petite Patrie. Workers at those stores joined the food workers' union TUAC last year.

In January employees at eight SQDC stores rejected an attempt from the CSN to join a union.

The union of Canadian public employees (SCFP) affiliated with the Quebec Federation of Labour (FTQ) is still attempting to unionize all cannabis workers in Quebec.