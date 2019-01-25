Featured Video
Quebec cannabis store employees fail to form union
Nearly empty shelves greet customers at a Quebec cannabis store Thursday, December 13, 2018 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, January 25, 2019 6:08PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 25, 2019 6:09PM EST
The majority of employees in Quebec's cannabis stores will not be unionized.
The CSN tried to unionize employees in eight stores operating in the province.
It failed, however, to convince more than a third of employees to sign up, which is the minimum needed to have employees vote on joining a union.
The food workers’ union TUAC is still trying to sign up employees in four other cannabis stores.
