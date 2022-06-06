Union, lawyers sounding alarm on 'exploding' delays at Montreal courthouse
As legal aid lawyers in Quebec demand better pay during another week of walk-outs, those who work in the Montreal courthouse say compensation is just one problem that is plaguing what they describe as an underfunded court system.
"Things have to change. It's an emergency," said Alexandre Goyette, a lawyer based in Montreal.
He said the lack of staff in court is causing massive delays in justice and pointed to his client as a clear example. Normally, a bail hearing to determine whether someone accused of a crime can be released from custody pending a trial is scheduled within three days.
"Now, people sometimes have to wait 30 days. Like for my client, this is what happened exactly," Goyette said, calling it a "red flag."
"We need some help from the government at every level."
At the Montreal courthouse, there's a shortage of seven judges, 20 security guards, and about 40 clerks -- mostly, he says, due to stagnating pay.
Other criminal lawyers in the city, like Eric Sutton, are also sounding the alarm.
"If the state fails to put the resources together to allow that, the consequence is that someone will justifiably be released, and it could be someone who's a minor offender, someone who's perfectly innocent, or someone who's a dangerous offender. All of this is possible," Sutton said.
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled on the issue of trial delays in 2016, enacting strict rules on Canadian courts to ensure speedy trial rights are respected following the landmark Jordan decision. In the case of provincial courts, the time limit is 18 months, while 30 months is the timeframe for trials in Superior Courts.
Cases that go beyond the timelines would constitute a violation of a person's right under section 11 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
"The Jordan ceiling, which is not negotiable, is there to ensure that trials are conducted within a reasonable period of time. And with the system faltering, they simply won't be," Sutton said.
"It does happen more than the public is willing to digest. And it will continue to happen and will probably get worse because the state is not assuming its responsibility."
COURT DELAYS 'EXPLODING': UNION
In an attempt to honour the timelines set by the country's highest court, civil court clerks at the Montreal courthouse are having to work in criminal court, creating a backlog.
"The delays are exploding right now in the criminal court and in the civil court," said Christian Daigle, president of the Syndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Québec (SFPQ).
Quebec's Ministry of Justice did not respond to a request for comment from CTV News before publication time.
At the same time, hundreds of legal aid lawyers are holding walk-out demonstrations this week across Quebec as they demand better pay that is more in line with their Crown prosecutor counterparts. Demonstrations are being held in front of the Quebec legislature building and outside ministers' offices.
"It is important for legal aid to have lawyer retention. There is a predicted exodus of lawyers from legal aid to prosecution because it pays better. We want a strong and competent legal aid network. We want to retain the best lawyers in our network, and one of the ways to do this is through parity," said Daniel Lessard, vice-president of the Federation of Legal Aid Lawyers, in an interview with The Canadian Press.
But many in legal circles agree there's more at stake than a simple raise.
"Enforcement of right is what brings freedom to a society. So for a democratic society, it's essential," said Goyette. "We need to get some investment from the government."
With files from The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
British PM Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support in his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future.
Driver accused of hitting 4 people at residential school memorial march in B.C. turns himself in: RCMP
A driver accused of hitting four people walking in a residential school march in Mission, B.C., over the weekend has turned himself in, local Mounties say.
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in U.S. Capitol riot
The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, authorities said Monday.
Prayer service, vigil to honour Muslim family on anniversary of London attack
Holding flowers and reciting verses of the Qur'an, members of the Muslim community in London, Ont., gathered for a prayer service Monday to remember four members of a family killed in what prosecutors have called a hate-motivated attack.
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
China's actions toward Canadian planes 'provocative and irresponsible': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the actions of Chinese pilots toward Canadian planes taking part in a United Nations mission were irresponsible and provocative.
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
Trial underway for man facing charges in cyberbullying case involving B.C. teen
The jury trial of a man facing charges in a cyberbullying case involving a Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen who died by suicide is now underway.
Toronto
-
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
-
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
-
Threats against schools, incidents involving replica firearms will be taken seriously: York police
York police are urging parents to speak with their teens about the seriousness of making threats against schools and other youth following a recent rash of incidents.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer slipped by Truro police in nine-minute journey on Day 2 of rampage
A mass killer in a replica police vehicle was able to drive undetected through the largest Nova Scotia town in the vicinity of his murders, slipping by local constables who had received descriptions of the fake car over an hour earlier.
-
Driver charged with murder after man struck and killed by pickup truck in Pictou
A man has been charged with murder after another man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Pictou N.S.
-
Arrest warrant issued for Dartmouth man wanted on assault charges
The RCMP is looking for a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault in Lower Sackville, N.S., over a year ago.
London
-
Marking the one year anniversary of Afzaal family deaths
It’s been one year since four members of the Afzaal family were struck by a vehicle and killed in London, Ont. To mark the somber anniversary, a number of events will be held across the city on Monday.
-
Man charged in 'freezer murder' found guilty of second degree murder
The fate of Chad Reu-Waters, the man charged in the 'freezer murder' case was in the hands of a St. Thomas jury as closing arguments were heard Monday afternoon
-
Events remember #OurLondonFamily on anniversary of their death
"The Afzaal’s are avid gardeners, in that spirit, a community garden made great sense," says Rumina Morris, director of anti-racism and anti-oppression for the City of London.
Northern Ontario
-
Chris Bartolucci, Sudbury’s ‘most successful high school coach,’ dies at 68
Chris Bartolucci of Sudbury, a long-time football coach at both the high school and Joe MacDonald Youth Football League levels, passed away June 4 at age 68.
-
Bodies of two missing ATV riders found
The bodies of two people in their 70s were found in the Batchawana River after going missing on their ATV on Friday, police say.
-
Sudbury police arrest suspect in three robberies dating back to January
A 38-year-old suspect wanted in a series of Sudbury convenience store robberies dating back to January has been arrested.
Calgary
-
Ambulance response time to fatal dog mauling about 30 minutes: AHS
It took about 30 minutes for an ambulance to respond to a fatal dog attack in northwest Calgary over the weekend due to a high number of calls at the time, officials said on Monday.
-
Trailblazing Black rancher John Ware named a Canadian of national historic significance
The Government of Canada has named John Ware, a former slave turned successful rancher, as a person of national significance.
-
6 southern Alberta teens charged following investigation into bullying of girl
Six southern Alberta teenagers face criminal charges following an RCMP investigation into reports a 13-year-old girl had been bullied and chased.
Kitchener
-
Ontario farm pleads guilty to worker's death, first COVID-19 case prosecuted under provincial safety laws
Scotlynn Farms, based in Vittoria, Ont., has pleaded guilty in the COVID-19 death of one of its workers. It's the first COVID-19 prosecution of an employer under the occupational health and safety laws in the province.
-
Jury deliberations begin in trial of Kee brothers in Guelph
Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Aidan and Angus Kee.
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
1st case of monkeypox detected in B.C., local Centre for Disease Control confirms
A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in B.C., the province's Centre for Disease Control confirmed in a statement Monday.
-
Vancouver man was fatally stabbed by his own brother, police allege
Police say a man who died in a stabbing over the weekend in East Vancouver was allegedly killed by his own brother.
-
Trial underway for man facing charges in cyberbullying case involving B.C. teen
The jury trial of a man facing charges in a cyberbullying case involving a Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen who died by suicide is now underway.
Edmonton
-
Handgun sales hot in Edmonton as Kenney promises fight against federal legislation
Ever since the federal government announced last week plans to tighten laws on handguns in Canada, sales have been swift at P & D Enterprises, a gun shop in downtown Edmonton.
-
'Safety concerns' among reasons Russian pavilion pulled from Edmonton Heritage Festival
There will be no physical gathering space for Russian-Edmontonians at the Heritage Festival in Hawrelak Park this summer, CTV News Edmonton has confirmed.
-
What it's like for international visitors to land in Oilers territory mid-playoffs
Landing in oil country during the Oilers' best playoff run in years has been an eye-opening, "raucous" experience for two international visitors.
Windsor
-
A 'bug-infested disaster': Local kayakers upset with loss of Peche Island lagoon
Windsor kayakers say the canals at Peche Island have been chocked off by soil and sand that wasn’t there last summer.
-
Out of town family discovers multi-generational burial plan in Windsor area
Planning for a funeral is not an enjoyable thought, but one out-of-town family discovered a 90-year-old plan.
-
Town of Kingsville abuzz with 'Bee City' designation
The Town of Kingsville has been designated a Canadian Bee City.
Regina
-
Gas prices reach $2.06 per litre at some Regina gas stations
Another historic moment for gas prices in Regina on Monday, as some stations have climbed to $2.06 for regular unleaded fuel.
-
Multi-province drug bust leads to 70 charges laid: Sask. RCMP
RCMP have laid 70 charges in relation to a significant drug bust that involved multiple provinces including Saskatchewan, according to a news release.
-
Wascana Lake death 'appears accidental': Regina police
After an investigation, the June 3rd death of a 46-year-old man at Wascana Lake has been ruled “accidental.”
Ottawa
-
Inquest into Ottawa Valley triple-murder hears from victims' family members
A coroner's inquest into the murders of three Ottawa Valley women is underway in Pembroke.
-
Stittsville woman getting permit to keep Little Library closer to sidewalk
It’s a positive plot twist for a Stittsville woman who was ordered to move her Little Library box farther back onto her property because of a bylaw complaint. She could soon be able return it closer to the street.
-
Ottawa family doctors say burnout is real and some are leaving their practices
After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, some family doctors in Ottawa say they're burnt out and their practices are in jeopardy.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 levels in 'low range' based on wastewater samples
The evidence of COVID-19 was down in Saskatoon's wastewater.
-
Sask. man wins $1 million in lottery for the 2nd time
A Dalmeny, Sask. man is celebrating his second $1 million win in less than five years.
-
Saskatoon gas prices reach new record-high of $2.06 a litre
Gas prices in Saskatoon increased to $2.06 a litre on Monday.