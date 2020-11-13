MONTREAL -- Several dozen people were escorted by police out of the Montreal headquarters of video-game company Ubisoft on Friday after what police are now calling an unfounded hostage threat.

"An investigation will follow to shed light on the [911] call behind this large deployment of police personnel," Montreal police said in a news release at 7:15 p.m. Friday, more than five hours after a major police operation got underway in the central Mile End neighbourhood.

For most of the day, police didn't confirm the nature of the 911 call they had received when they first arrived around 1:30 p.m. at the multi-storey building at the corner of St. Laurent Blvd. and St. Viateur St.

They simply said that "specialized SPVM officers are on site inspecting the premises."

The operation involved a heavy use of police resources, and a nearby daycare also went into lockdown.

A downtown hospital also called a preparation for "code orange," it confirmed -- a very rare warning that there may be mass casualties.

The scene unfolded for hours as reporters watched police enter the building and then, several hours later, people begin to be escorted out.

At about 2:35 p.m., an armoured SWAT truck showed up, along with a police bus.



A Ubisoft employee told CTV News that in a company memo, employees at the office were asked to hide in a room or area that could be locked, to put their phones on silent, and to keep quiet.

Police said at about 3:30 that no injuries had been reported, and soon after, they said that no threat has been identified "for now."

Also around 3:30 p.m., employees began to be escorted out in groups of about two to three dozen, each group forming a line with tactical police at the front and end of the line.



Police were seen on the roof and people were spotted with their hands up as they left the roof, one by one.

Many of those evacuated came out of a front door in the building and were walked up St. Laurent to another location. Many were taken to a police bus to warm up.

CTV reporters could see about six groups escorted out, all of them seeming calm and relaxed, with people walking slowly.

The operation continued for more than three hours, however, with police continuing to check the building. At the time, police still weren't saying what kind of threat they'd received.

“We don’t have any confirmation on the nature of the event but we are still working to secure the place,” said Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Comtois at around 6:00 p.m.

At 7:15, they confirmed that the operation was complete and that there was no threat -- but that a call had come in about "a hostage-taking in an office building on Saint-Laurent St."

The McGill University Health Centre, a major hospital system downtown, confirmed Friday evening that it had called a pre-Code Orange over the threat.

Police are now offering psychological services to the people involved in the incident.

Aside from police vehicles, several ambulances were parked at the site.

A helicopter was also hovering, but the news station TVA Nouvelles posted on Twitter that it had sent its own helicopter to gather footage from the roof of the building.

That footage, according to photos the news outlet posted on Twitter, showed dozens of people standing on the roof of the Ubisoft building, but looking calm.

Police later asked media to avoid sharing any images of people on the roof of the building.





Both the SPVM and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante used social media to ask the public to avoid the area.

It's unclear how many of the people inside the building were Ubisoft employees, since other companies also use space inside the same building.

Hugo Lefèvre, who works at Ubisoft, told The Canadian Press that he had just finished dinner when a rumour started to spread in the building that there was a potential hostage situation in the building.

At first he thought it might have been a hoax, but then he was greeted at the door by armed police.



He said he had been in contact with colleagues inside the building, who were safe and with police officers.

--With files from Andrew Brennan and Angela MacKenzie of CTV News Montreal and from The Canadian Press